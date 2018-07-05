iPhone holsters for your ankle and colorful VR headsets were worn by models at a recent fashion show in Paris

- source
Virtual reality has gone high-fashion.
Maison Margiela, a French luxury fashion house, debuted its fall/winter collection on Wednesday as part of Paris Couture Week.
The clothes themselves were avant-garde – think layered puffer jackets, deconstructed overcoats, and some tinfoil headgear – but it was the accessories that stood out: models walked the runway in VR headsets and iPhone ankle holsters.
As The Cut points out, Margiela creative director John Galliano is known for incorporating technology into his collections – at his last runway show, models looked like fashionable robots.
But this new collection shows that while VR isn’t exactly mainstream yet, it certainly can be high-fashion.
Take a look at all the weird, wild runway looks.
The theme of the Maison Margiela show was “nomadic glamour.”
One popular accessory was the VR headset. Margiela designed them in a metallic cobalt blue …
… Kelly green …
… robin’s egg blue ..
… and a shiny lavender, which looks a lot like this year’s color of the year, ultra violet.
We’re pretty sure the designers used Oculus Rift headsets, a virtual reality headset made by Oculus, a subsidiary of Facebook.
The Oculus Rift you can buy isn’t as colorful – it only comes in black. Margiela’s version, unlike the Rift, is wireless, but there’s a good chance they just removed the connecting cable which is detachable.
Another big tech trend on the Margiela runway: iPhone holsters. Models wore them on their wrists …
… and their ankles.
Margiela designed the holsters in various colors, like purple, blue, and orange.
And, for one final tech-enabled twist, a model walked down the runway wearing a TV that was — of course — streaming the show.
