Major Event Set To Tackle Healthcare Innovation in Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 03 October 2019 – On 08 and 09 October 2019, IT News Africa is set to host the 5th annual Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa at the Gallagher Convention Centre. This year’s conference will focus on joining the dots between innovation and practicality, presenting the latest healthcare technologies and showcasing their practical application and integration into existing healthcare infrastructure. Industry and technology experts will share how the adoption of emerging technologies is making things easier for both health professionals and patients while also highlighting healthcare success stories and global best practices.





The summit will host hundreds of healthcare professionals and executives from top level organizations such as the National Department of Health, Western Cape Department of Health, Gauteng Department of Health, Life Healthcare Group, Deloitte, Netcare, World Health Organisation, Alcatel-Lucent, Ministry of Health Zambia, Roche, T-Systems, Zebra Technologies, Metropolitan Hospital Nairobi, The World Bank, IDEMIA, Momentum Metropolitan and Firstline Software amongst others.





Key topics at this year’s summit will include how NHI can be made a reality with the power of technology, the future of digital transformation in healthcare, Data driven healthcare- Improving the quality of healthcare with data, Precision Medicine: A new era in patient-centered care and Electronic healthcare records: Best practices, challenges, and opportunities.





Speakers and panelists for #HISA2019 will include Visionaries, Thought Leaders, Industry Luminaries, Expert Practitioners who will be sharing their profound knowledge of real-world Healthcare Innovation trends and solutions. The summit will also feature a not to be missed panel discussion on the NHI that will be moderated by Dr Rajeev Eashwari, the panel discussion will cover the Barriers and enablers for successful NHI Implementation:

Demystifying NHI.

Private-public collaboration to bridge the specialist gap.

Using technology as an enabler for successful NHI implementation.





Panelists: Dr Adiel Chikobvu, Dr Lance Lasersohn, and Suren Govender.





Confirmed speakers include:

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Minister Department of Health Western Cape

Nicole Hill, Director, Healthcare Sector, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Dr Maximilien Goris-Gbenou, Urologist- Hospital Marseille Beauregard Vert-Coteau (Marseille, France)

Dr Bandile Masuku, Health MEC, Gauteng Department of Health

Dr Lance Lasersohn, Specialist Anesthesiologist and Intensive Care Physician SASA Vice President

Suren Govender, Group Chief Digital Officer, Life Healthcare Group

Jane Mackenzie, MBA, B Pharm, CEO, Founder at 365 Healthy By Choice

Valter Adao, Chief Digital Officer & Innovation Officer, Deloitte Africa

Chelesile Moya, IDEMIA- Specialist Product Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa

Dr Herman Myburgh, Co-Inventor and Founder, HearX Group

Dr Rajeev R Eashwari, Director ICT/E-Health Department of Health Gauteng

Dr Moredreck Chibi, Regional Innovation Adviser- World Health Organisation, Regional Office For Africa

Ulysse Baguida, CEO and Co-Founder of UHope

Ingo Mutinelli, IDEMIA- Regional Sales Director: Southern Africa





How to Participate:

Join as an attendee: Join local and international hospital CxOs, medical practitioners, healthcare IT leaders, service providers and government functionaries — for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, breakaway sessions and plenty of networking opportunities.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.

Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your health-tech innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

For more information regarding the summit, visit: https://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/

For sponsorships and exhibitions: https://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/sponsor-2/



