Over 30,000 people have signed a petition to cancel SXSW over coronavirus worries. Here’s a list of all the major event cancellations due to the outbreak so far.

- Events are being canceled and postponed around the globe to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed at least 3,117 people and infected more than 90,000.
- More than 30,000 people have signed a petition to cancel South by Southwest (SXSW), an annual media festival in Austin, Texas, due to the outbreak, but so far, the festival has not been canceled. But major tech companies Twitter and Facebook have pulled out of the event.
- Many other noteworthy events, from conferences to festivals to sporting events, have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus, including Facebooks’s annual F8 conference and the World Athletics Indoor Championships.
- Here’s a round-up of major events that have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 so far.
Several major corporate conferences have been canceled or postponed because of the outbreak, including F8, Facebook’s annual conference for developers. F8 is Facebook’s biggest event of the year, and it’s set to be replaced with local events and live-streamed content.
Facebook also canceled its annual Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco, which was supposed to host 5,000 people.
The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which is the biggest smartphone conference of the year, was canceled after major companies including LG, Amazon, Sony, Ericsson, Facebook, Nvidia, MediaTek, Sprint, and Vivo pulled out of the event because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Workday’s annual internal sales conference is going to be a virtual event, as the in-person conference was canceled due to the outbreak.
The Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Fransisco was canceled because of the outbreak after major companies like Sony and Microsoft pulled out of the event.
EmTech Asia, a conference in Singapore about business and technology, has been postponed to August because of growing concerns about the coronavirus.
Google News Initiative Global Summit, Google’s annual news conference, was canceled because of the outbreak.
The Trump administration postponed the ASEAN Summit in Las Vegas, which connects the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian nations.
Shopify canceled its annual developer conference, Unite, because of the outbreak.
Semi, which is a global organization that includes companies that are vendors of semiconductor production systems and materials, canceled its Semicon conventions in Korea and China due to concerns about the coronavirus.
It’s not just conferences that are getting canceled and postponed — Tokyo’s famous cherry blossom festival was canceled because of the outbreak …
… and so was Okinawa’s Azalea Festival.
Venice authorities canceled the last two days of the historic Venice carnival because of the outbreak.
Several fashion shows for Paris and Milan’s fashion weeks were canceled, including Giorgio Armani’s.
Meanwhile, the Shanghai fashion week will still go on, but instead of in-person with a live audience, the event will be live-streamed online because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The outbreak is affecting sporting events too. Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed because of the outbreak.
The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) canceled three tournaments in Asia because of concerns about the coronavirus …
… and the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour Series-China was canceled altogether.
Similarly, the World Athletics Indoor Championships will be postponed until 2021 because of the outbreak.
The Dalai Lama has canceled all upcoming public events indefinitely because of the outbreak.
