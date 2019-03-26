An overwhelming 84% of Americans — including 75% of Republicans — want Mueller’s report to be made public, according to a new poll

caption U.S. President Trump participates in Space Force signing ceremony at the White House in Washington source Reuters

A whopping 84% of American voters said special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation findings should be made public, a new Quinnipiac University poll found.

Notably, 75% of Republicans – and 93% of Democrats – want the report to be released publicly. 17% of GOP voters don’t want it made public.

A majority of Americans – 55% – say Mueller’s 22-month investigation was conducted fairly, but 43% agree with the president that the probe was a “witch hunt.”

Democrats in Washington are demanding that Mueller’s full report be made public after Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of the special counsel’s findings on Sunday. In the summary, Barr wrote that Mueller didn’t find evidence that either President Donald Trump or his campaign had colluded or conspired with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election.

While Mueller did not come to a legal conclusion over whether Trump obstructed justice in his handling of the investigations into himself and his team, Barr argued that there is insufficient evidence to accuse the president of that crime.

Trump said he was fine with the release of the full report, telling reporters it “wouldn’t bother me at all.” But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday blocked a nonbinding resolution calling for the report’s release. Three days prior, McConnell said he wanted “as much openness and transparency as possible” concerning the special counsel’s findings.

McConnell cited national security concerns when he blocked the resolution, which the House passed unanimously. He also argued that Barr needed time to determine what could be released publicly.

Democrats want the Justice Department to provide Congress with all “underlying evidence” collected by Mueller’s team that may be relevant to their investigations into potential wrongdoing by the president and his inner circle.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,358 voters nationwide between March 21 and 25 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.