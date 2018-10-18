Make a royal appointment with ITV Choice this November

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – October 18, 2018 – The Royal Season returns to ITV Choice this November!









Join ITV Choice to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday in style as we jam pack your November with the best in royal programming.

So grab the champers and shortbread and settle in as we bring you exclusive access to the Queen, including behind-the-scenes moments with Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in her first major royal documentary since her marriage to Prince Harry, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, enjoying birthday celebrations with her husband and Prince Charles opening up about his hopes and dreams for the future, as well as watching centuries old royal dishes recreated with Michael Buerk.





The Royal Season includes:

Queen of The World

Wednesday 14th & 21st November

IND: 18:30, MALTA/THAI: 19:00, KSA/TWN: 21:00, UAE 21:00

An unprecedented and exclusive portrait of a year in the life of the Queen and the royal family as she celebrates 65 years as sovereign over more than 2.4 billion commonwealth citizens.





With intimate access to the Queen and the royal family including: Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: Princess Anne: Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan.

For the first time, we have been offered privileged and exclusive access to the Queen, her family and her staff, as well as access to private royal archive, home movies and items in the Royal Collection(such as dresses and gifts) to tell the epic story of the Queen’s relationship with the rest of the world.

The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess Of Cornwall

Wednesday 7th November

IND: 18:30, MALTA/THAI: 19:00, KSA/TWN: 21:00, UAE 21:00

For the first time on television, The Real Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall gives unprecedented access to HRH the Duchess of Cornwall. Our cameras follow Her Royal Highness throughout her 70th birthday year. We are with the Duchess as she carries out her royal duties both at home and abroad, enjoys birthday celebrations with her husband, friends and family and relishes precious down time with her beloved dogs. The Duchess offers us candid insights into her life as a royal, whom she turns to when she is off duty and how her grandchildren and family are her great passion.

Royal Recipes S2

Mondays to Wednesdays from 5th November

IND: 18:05, MALTA/THAI: 18:35, KSA/TWN: 20:35, UAE 20:35

Michael Buerk presents a royal-themed food programme, celebrating dishes served from the time of George IV to the reign of Elizabeth II. Combining recipes with historical details, Michael Buerk (helped by Michelin-starred chef Paul Ainsworth and chef Anna Haugh) re-creates some of the dishes served at royal banquets. From an exotic pudding that was a favourite of Henry VIII to a full English breakfast Edwardian-style, this series is as informative as it is mouth-watering.

ITV Choice’s ‘The Royal Season’ returns from 5th November.