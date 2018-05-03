Make a Royal Appointment with ITV Choice

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 3 May 2018 – Celebrate British Royalty on ITV Choice with our LIVE coverage of the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday 19th May. Presented by Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield, anchored live from a specially constructed studio in Windsor, our hosts will be joined by special guests including friends of the Royal family. Joining our presenters will be a range of ITV’s reporters at Windsor Castle interviewing guests as they arrive and leading live commentary of the service from inside St George’s Chapel.









Prince Harry and Meghan Markle





Harry and Meghan – The Royal Wedding

Saturday 19th May IND: 13:55 MALTA: 14:25 THAI: 15:25 KSA/TWN: 16:25

In honour of the Royal Wedding and the arrival of Prince William and Katherine’s third baby, ITV Choice will also be airing a season of exclusive programming. With a range of exclusively curated documentaries, ITV Choice brings you behind the scenes into the world’s most talked-about relationship – the union between Harry and Meghan – as well as exploring some of the most high profile British royal unions and an exclusive look at what Meghan can expect from joining the Royal family.

Kate: The Making Of A Modern Queen

Thursday 10th May IND: 18:30 MALTA: 19:00 THAI: 20:00 KSA/TWN: 21:00

Combining remarkable footage and expert interviews, this authoritative special presents the true story of Kate Middleton, the seemingly ordinary young woman now destined to be Queen of England. Featuring interviews with royal commentators, ITV Choice presents an evocative portrayal of the life that Kate shares with William and reveals a woman very much fit to be queen.

A Very Royal Wedding

Friday 11th May IND: 18:30 MALTA: 19:00 THAI: 20:00 KSA/TWN: 21:00

This feature length documentary celebrates the 70th anniversary of The Queen and Prince Philip’s marriage in November 1947 as presenter Alexander Armstrong examines how a battered post-war Britain pulled off the wedding of the century against the odds. Including contributions from Joan Collins and Sheila Hancock as well as revealing insights from the ordinary people who made this wedding such a special occasion.

Invitation to a Royal Wedding

Thursday 17th May IND: 18:30 MALTA: 19:00 THAI: 20:00 KSA/TWN: 21:00

Invitation to a Royal Wedding counts down to the wedding of the year, between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, by going behind the scenes of some of Britain’s most iconic royal weddings in recent memory. Presented by Sir Trevor McDonald and Julie Etchingham the documentary meets the many people at the heart of making these momentous occasions work and discovers exactly what goes into orchestrating events attended by hundreds and watched by millions.

Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance

Friday 18th May IND: 18:30 MALTA: 19:00 THAI: 20:00 KSA/TWN: 21:00

This one hour special explores the the remarkable lives of Meghan Markle, a powerful women’s rights campaigner, and her relationship with Prince Harry, one of the most beloved members of the Royal Family. As we countdown to the Royal Wedding, Harry and Meghan: A Very Modern Romance highlights a truly contemporary romance at the heart of the British Royal Family.

The Royal Wives of Windsor

Friday 24th and Saturday 25th May IND: 18:30 MALTA: 19:00 THAI: 20:00 KSA/TWN: 21:00

This two part prime time series explores how the women who wed into the house of Windsor over the last century have transformed the most famous dynasty in the world. Focusing on the key wives of Windsor – the Queen Mother, Wallis Simpson, the Queen, Princess Margaret, Camilla and Kate, the series will provide a colourful and informed look at the lives of the royal wives of Windsor and how they reflect on our society in Britain.

ITV Choice’s The Royal Season; every Thursday and Friday from 10th May