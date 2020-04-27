12 products that make household chores fun for kids and easier for parents

source Johner Images/Getty Images

When kids help with household chores, they tend to have a greater sense of responsibility.

Working side by side with your children while cleaning, cooking, or gardening also offers great bonding and learning opportunities.

We rounded up 12 products that can actually make chores fun and engaging for young kids who are ready to lend a hand around the house or in the garden.

Kids love to play in the kitchen, throw around laundry, hide in the broom closet, and get in the dirt. But what if you could channel your little one’s energy into bona fide housework?

Studies have found that children who do chores are better prepared for adulthood. They feel more connected to their families and more able to handle stressful situations.

We found products that encourage kids to clean, put away laundry, cook, garden, and think objectively about housework. Not only will your child be able to channel their energy to help around the house but the items on this list also have a strong element of fun.

Here are 12 products to make chores fun for kids and easier for parents:

Turn cleaning into quality family time

Dusting, scrubbing, sweeping, and vacuuming have always been the purview of grown-ups. These toys and products, however, have combined play and cleaning in innovative ways so that kids can clean up while having fun. With supervision, these activities could have real results, too.

A realistic vacuum designed for kids

Toy vacuums are cute, but what if they actually worked? Dyson’s ball toy vacuum has all the fun of typical bouncing ball kids’ vacuums with the bonus of actual suction. Don’t worry, it’s not nearly as powerful as a regular Dyson, but it can pick up small pieces of paper, which are funneled into a removable dustbin.

Recommended ages: 3 years and up

A unique way to clean the microwave

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner, from $7, available at The Container Store and Walmart

The Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner looks like a toy, but it should only be used under strict parental supervision. Thankfully, it’s even fun for the parents. If you’ve got stubborn buildup or grease inside of your microwave, heat up the Angry Mama for about five minutes and watch steam come out of her head. The steam loosens the crud, making it easier for kids to help wipe down the microwave. She’s reusable, and boy, she is mad.

Recommended ages: Adult supervision only

A kid-size set for dusting, sweeping, and mopping

Melissa & Doug Dust! Sweep! Mop!, from $29.99, available at Nordstrom, Walmart, and Pottery Barn Kids

Teach your kids the ins and outs of dirt removal. Since our kids are already (haphazardly) using our mops and brooms, they may as well have their own. Melissa & Doug made a functional six-piece duster, broom, and mop set, only it’s brightly colored and sized for your 4-foot kiddo.

Recommended ages: 3 years and up

Make laundry a game with kid-friendly hampers

It’s a question that has confounded parents for generations: Why is it so hard for kids to put their dirty laundry in the hamper? Parents will never have to ask again when they introduce these clever laundry solutions. These hampers transform laundry duties into interactive games and activities even adults can enjoy.

A hamper that’s a slam dunk

Hang the Dirty Dunk over a door and let kids shoot their laundry into the removable netted laundry bag. Discerning basketball fans can enjoy licensed NBA backboard themes ranging from the Chicago Bulls to the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks and beyond.

Recommended ages: 3 years and up

A hamper for aspiring astronauts

This basket can serve as a laundry hamper for adventurous kids who dream of space travel – and for parents who wish they could blast their dirty laundry into space. Bonus: The dark wicker blends perfectly with most home decor.

Recommended ages: 3 years and up

Cook up delicious meals with the whole family

Kids love to cook and eat, but parents have to contend with safety, messes, and whatever results come out of the oven. These sets guarantee fun for kids, while also endorsing contained cooking projects that are safe and engaging. Still, parental supervision is required.

A safer set for chopping and peeling

Opinel Little Kitchen Helper Knife Set, from $49, available at Bloomingdale’s, Uncommon Goods, and Wayfair

It’s hard to imagine a child-friendly knife set that actually cuts vegetables, but this set from Opinel is built for little chefs. The knife is shorter than a standard knife with safer gripping features and a rounded tip. The set also includes a veggie peeler and a finger guard that protects one hand while the other is cutting. It’s a great first step in training your little sous chef.

Recommended ages: 7 years and up

A set that will inspire young bakers

Your kids can help bake cookies and look adorable in a unicorn-themed apron. The set includes cookie cutters, icing bags, a recipe book, and a rolling pin. With adult supervision, the result will be the most magical cookies ever.

Recommended ages: 3 to 9 years old

A cooking kit with cultural lessons

This kit is a lesson both in cooking and in cultures around the globe. It comes with unique recipes from Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as key ingredients, shopping lists for each recipe, and educational activities about the countries featured. It’s like an interactive passport with delicious results.

Recommended ages: 4 to 12 years old

Divvy up the housework with engaging chore boards

Kids love structure, even if it doesn’t always seem that way. Some families may want to set a chore schedule in order to keep their homes orderly. These fun chore boards involve children in their household responsibilities while allowing parents to stay on top of the family agenda.

An easy-to-use chore board for the whole family

Help your kids keep on top of their chores using this dry-erase board. The tempered glass board has a printed monthly calendar and daily and weekly to-do lists. It’s magnetized so you can mount it on the fridge to create the perfect place for the family to convene to check their duties for the day.

Recommended ages: 6 years and up

A rewarding chore chart for the littlest helpers

This adorable felt chore chart is great for younger kids who are just starting to help around the house. Designed by renowned children’s artist Michelle Romo, the chart makes a nice addition to a kid’s bedroom. Gobs of Jobs includes 20 illustrated task patches like “Take Out Trash” and “Clothes in Laundry Basket” as well as 30 stars to mark completion. It even includes self-sufficiency chores, like “Brush My Teeth” and “Comb My Hair.”

Recommended ages: 3 years and up

Help them grow a green thumb

Kids love to get dirty, but these gardening kits make sure that they’re getting dirty with purpose. Use gardening to teach your kids about life on this planet and involve them in the beautification of your home.

A tiny tool set for budding gardeners

Kids can get busy in the garden with these digging and raking tools. The set comes with a small rake, a flat-edged shovel, and a pointed-edged shovel for various gardening tasks. A handy machine-washable tote bag holds all of the tools, making kids feel and look like real gardeners.

Recommended ages: 3 years and up

A growing kit for vegetables, herbs, and flowers

This charming gardening kit includes supplies to grow herbs, flowers, and vegetables. It comes with a helpful guide, grow tray, peat pellets for seed starting, and seeds for carrots, zucchini, snap peas, sunflower, or more. If you’re looking to create a more sustainable household, as well as a fragrant one, this kit is for your family.

Recommended ages: 6 years and up