I tried making Dolly Parton’s rumored five-layer casserole, and it was so much tastier than I thought it would be

caption Dolly Parton’s recipe is for a five-layer casserole. source Nasha Smith

Dolly Parton is a country music legend who has been acting, producing, and performing for decades.

Multiple cooking blogs have shared what’s rumored to be Dolly Parton’s five-layer dinner casserole recipe.

I tried the recipe (with a few improvisations and substitutes) and it turned out to be quite delicious and something I’d definitely make again.

Dolly Parton is a legend. The country songstress, actress, and record producer has been churning out hits for six decades and she has officially cemented her place in music history. Recently, her iconic discography was featured in the movie, “Dumplin'” – a Netflix original set to the backdrop of Parton’s songs. She even produced six new songs for the soundtrack.

But that’s not where her talent ends. Parton may also have some serious culinary skills. A variety of cooking blogs like Chin Deep and bFeedme have shared what’s reportedly Dolly Parton’s recipe for a five-layer dinner casserole. We might not know for sure if Parton’s ever made this dish, but following Chin Deep’s version of the recipe, I tried making the dish myself to find out if the queen of country may also be the queen of cooking.

Here’s how my five-layer casserole turned out.

Preparation is key for this dish.

caption I sliced all of my veggies first. source Nasha Smith

Since this dish consists of multiple layers, I peeled and sliced all my veggies prior to doing anything else. The recipe called for sprinkling a bit of salt onto each layer, but to get maximum flavor the potato slices can also be soaked in some salted water while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Seasoning the meat is also a game-changer.

caption I added some mixed herbs for good measure. source Nasha Smith

I am a huge fan of marinating and pre-seasoning meats. Just like with the potatoes, I chose to add the suggested salt and pepper to the ground beef in addition to some diced up onion and peppers I took from the slices needed for the dish. I even threw in a dash of mixed herbs for good measure.

I added crushed tomatoes to the meat.

caption The meat and tomatoes had a sauce-like consistency. source Nasha Smith

When I read the cooking process for this dish it immediately reminded me of scalloped potatoes, minus the creamy sauce and cheese. This dish had no liquid component for binding but there was the option to use tomato slices or a can of crushed tomatoes. I decided to use both and adding the crushed tomatoes to the meat to created a sauce-like consistency.

There’s nothing wrong with improvising.

caption I added cheese to the top of my casserole. source Nasha Smith

I placed my layers into a flat, buttered dish, stacking the potatoes, meat sauce, peppers, and slices of tomatoes. If you’re a real stickler for the five-layer aspect, you might want to use a shallower dish. My attempt topped out at three layers.

After all of the ingredients were layered, I was left with a bare layer of potatoes on top so I sprinkled a little cheddar cheese on top to get a crunchy crust. Finally, I placed the dish into a preheated oven so it could cook for two hours.

Because the dish didn’t call for the ingredients to be drenched in any liquid, the top layer of potatoes became crunchy well before baking was completed. To allow even cooking without burning the top, I covered it with foil for the rest of the time in the oven. I kept checking on it and my casserole actually took just over an hour to cook.

The verdict…

caption It was very flavorful. source Nasha Smith

I will absolutely be making this incredibly tasty dish again. The preparation time was relatively short and it’s such an easy recipe to follow. Plus it was like getting all your food groups in one dish – protein, carbs, and some veggies. It was also light and refreshing because it was devoid of any heavy, creamy sauces. Seasoning the meat and potatoes beforehand added lots of flavor throughout the dish.

As an added bonus, this recipe can be easily adapted to suit your tastes. You can add cheese in between the layers, chopped spinach to the meat sauce, and maybe toss in a few extra vegetables.

Looks like Dolly’s scored another hit with this one.

