A woman uses makeup to paint mini masterpieces on people’s ears complete with tiny 3D objects

caption Martha Butterworth created this makeup look in February. source Martha Butterworth

UK-based editorial makeup artist Martha Butterworth often creates artistic scenes using beauty products and mini figurines that look like people.

Speaking to Insider, Butterworth said she’s always had “creative passion,” though she honed her craft through art and makeup schools.

The makeup artist also said she typically dismantles her artwork shortly after creating it and taking photos.

Makeup is a way for many people to enhance their natural features and feel more confident. For others, it’s an art form.

Editorial makeup artist Martha Butterworth fits into the latter category. Using beauty products and miniature figurines, she often creates artistic scenes on models above their eyes, in their ears, and across their faces. Much of her work is displayed on Instagram, where she has more than 95,000 followers.

Insider recently spoke with Butterworth about her craft over email. Here’s what she said about her career and creating temporary art.

Martha Butterworth is an editorial makeup artist based in Cambridge, UK.

caption Marth Butterworth created this makeup look in February. source Martha Butterworth

In an email sent to Insider, Butterworth said she’s always had “creative passion,” and honed her artistic skills over four years in art school. At the time, she studied graphic design.

“My creativity has always been instinctive and emotional,” she said.

Years after graduating from art school, she developed an interest in fashion and “avant-garde editorial looks.”

caption Rather than focusing on the eyes and lips, Butterworth creates some of her art on ears. source Martha Butterworth

As a result, she decided to go back to school, and graduated with a makeup license in 2016.

Butterworth said she first began to create scenes on faces in 2017, and was inspired by other artists.

caption This scene features two girls walking through rain as their reflection appears in a puddle. source Martha Butterworth

She specifically cites miniature artists and photographers Tatsuya Tanaka, Slinkachu, and Marius Sperlich as some of her inspirations.

“I’m interested in exploring many different realms of creativity, and this was just one idea,” she said of creating scenes with makeup and miniatures. “I could see endless possibilities, and thought I could have some fun with it.”

Though she purchases the miniature people seen in her photos, she often alters them.

caption Butterworth created this piece in honor of Europe’s VE Day. source Martha Butterworth

According to Butterworth, the small figurines are actually “scale figures from a model-railway enthusiast shop.”

“I often customize them, painting another color or adding extras, like steam coming from an iron,” she told Insider.

The makeup artist typically creates her work on the faces of models and “willing friends.”

caption Butterworth says it can be “time-consuming” to create her art on models. source Martha Butterworth

“My models are very patient and long-suffering,” she said. “It can be quite time-consuming applying the scenes.

Surprisingly, Butterworth dismantles her creations almost immediately after making them.

caption Some of Butterworth’s art is easier to dismantle than other creations she makes. source Martha Butterworth

“It’s challenging, getting little people to stand up on the undulating curves of someone’s face,” she said. “But they are temporary scenes – once photographed, they are quickly dismantled.”

“It’s annoying,” she added. “So long to create and gone in seconds!”

But no matter how short-lived her art can be, Butterworth still sees her work as an essential part of her life.

caption She even paints optical-illusion artwork on the palms of hands. source Martha Butterworth

Whereas many people try to separate their work and personal lives, Butterworth sees art everywhere she goes.

“Honestly I find inspiration everywhere: nature, fashion, history, art, current news topics, etc,” she said. “It can keep me awake at night!”

Still, she wouldn’t change it, telling Insider: “Being creative and thinking creative is all I know. I live and breath it, and can’t imagine life without it! It gives me so much pleasure.”