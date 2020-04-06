Beauty tricks that will make you feel your best during virtual meetings, even if you don’t want to wear a ton of makeup

caption Whether you want to wear a full face of makeup or just focus on skin-care, there are lots of ways to feel confident on camera. source Jayannpo/Shutterstock

Virtual meetings and FaceTime chats have become increasingly popular as a result of social distancing.

That being said, many people don’t want to wear a full face of makeup when they’re not leaving the house.

Instead, there are various beauty tricks you can use to help you feel more confident on camera.

Speaking to Insider, celebrity makeup artist Carl Ray said you should avoid shiny products, and focus on finding good lighting in your home.

Whether you’re working from home or FaceTiming a long-distance friend, you’ll likely ask yourself one question beforehand: Should I wear makeup?

While the answer varies from person to person, many people want to freshen up before getting on camera. Speaking to Insider, celebrity makeup artist Carl Ray shared some advice regarding ways to modify your beauty routine and feel confident on screen, even if you don’t want to wear a ton of products.

Here’s what he recommends.

1. Keep up with your normal beauty routine if you’re up for it

caption Applying your usual beauty products can help you maintain a sense of normalcy. source sirtravelalot/Shutterstock

Carl Ray is a celebrity makeup artist who’s worked with everyone from Michelle Obama to Meryl Streep. In an email sent to Insider, he said that keeping up with your normal beauty routine is key, as “looking polished can lead to feeling comfortable.”

Of course, you might not feel motivated to put on a full face of makeup while staying home for extended periods of time – and that’s okay. If that’s the case, try keeping up with your skin-care routine instead to keep your face looking healthy.

2. If you’d rather tweak your routine slightly, stick with the basics

caption Simple products, like eyebrow pencils and mascara, are all you need for video chats. source Becky Starsmore/Shutterstock

Products like sparkly eye shadow and bright blush can be fun to wear, but Ray suggests sticking with more neutral products that enhance your natural features.

“The combination of a beautiful bronzer, a small amount of highlighter, filled-in brows, black mascara, and a neutral lip is perfect for video,” he said.

3. If you don’t want to wear a ton of makeup, focus on making your skin look as healthy as possible

caption A simple concealer might be all you need to look fresh on camera. source DGLimages/Shutterstock

“Applying a tinted moisturizer or CC cream for coverage is a great way to get an even complexion,” Ray said. “If needed, a small amount of creamy concealer can be applied to the under eyes, eyelids, and inner corners for darkness.”

“Concealer can also help with breakouts and broken capillaries as a spot treatment,” he continued.

4. Consider opting for lighter colors than you’d typically use

caption Some dark makeup isn’t as flattering on camera as it is in real life. source Vladimir Gjorgiev/Shutterstock

According to Ray, products like black eyeliner “can come across as being too dark” on camera. If that’s your go-to look, don’t fret. Simply switch your black eyeliner for one in a gray or brown shade, which creates “a softer look.”

The same goes for eye shadow, blush, lipstick, and more.

5. You also might want to skip shiny face products

caption Highlighters and other shiny face products might not come across well on camera. source T.Den_Team/Shutterstock

Though glowing skin can make you look refreshed and healthy on camera, you don’t want to overdo it with powder highlighters and other sparkling products. As Ray told Insider, “think dewy, not beaming!”

As far as natural shine goes, Ray says he likes to “dust the T-zone,” or the area across your forehead and nose, with translucent face powder. He then uses blotting paper “to help eliminate shine for on-camera makeup looks.”

6. Regardless of what beauty products you use, try to hold virtual meetings in places with good lighting

caption Sitting by a window can provide you with great natural lighting. source SewCream/Shutterstock

In his email to Insider, Ray said lighting “is everything” when it comes to looking good on camera.

“I know many of us are tackling work in our kitchens or relying on the limited light through our windows,” he said. “I love natural lighting, but if it’s not available, halogen light is best. In a perfect world, it’s ideal to have lighting on both sides of the camera. “

7. Make sure to remove any beauty products you applied at the end of the day

caption You never want to leave makeup on overnight, as it can clog your pores. source TORWAISTUDIO/Shutterstock

“Even when working from home, removing makeup at the end of the day is a step that should never be skipped,” Ray said.

He personally recommends the Moisturizing Cleanser from Albolene, a brand for which he works as its Chief Makeup Artist.

8. Choose actual makeup over computer filters

caption Whereas some people apply makeup for virtual meetings, others use camera filters. source Peathegee Inc/Getty Images

Some people prefer to skip makeup and instead use camera filters that enhance your appearance while taking virtual calls. According to Ray, however, it might be best to focus “on great skin and your basic makeup routine.”

“Filters are cute and quick, but going through the same motions as before is actually healthy and helps you develop a good routine and beauty regimen,” he told Insider. “Just be sure your routine also includes proper skin care before and after you apply your makeup for longer-lasting benefits.”