People are turning themselves into human versions of Bratz dolls using makeup, and the resemblance is uncanny

caption Instagram user @lamemonica took part in the challenge. source LameMonica and Monsterlool

A wave of nostalgia is hitting the beauty industry.

Over the past few weeks, thousands of makeup artists, influencers, and other Instagram users have taken part in the “Bratz Challenge.” Those who have participated used makeup, clothing, and accessories to turn themselves into human versions of Bratz dolls, a popular toy from the early 2000s.

To find inspiration for their looks, many are turning to a niche doll community on Instagram. On their respective pages, users like Martin Cantos, Dollease, and Monsterlool regularly reimagine the vintage toys by digitally and physically altering the dolls’ makeup and clothing.

We reached out to some of the people who have taken part in the challenge. See their stunning recreations below.

Many artists, like Trevani Brooks, used neon makeup to match the style of Bratz dolls.

caption She matched the doll’s choker necklace, hoop earrings, and neon-green hat perfectly. source Martin Cantos and Trevani Brooks

Instagram user @katkarmalust took things a step further by mirroring the bright clothes, accessories, and facial expressions of the dolls.

The professional makeup artist found inspiration in a doll designed by Martin Cantos, a visual artist who has more than 52,000 followers on Instagram. On his page, he reimagines classic Bratz dolls by digitally altering their makeup and clothes.

Cantos also designed the doll that makeup artist Alishba Angel Alim used as inspiration for her look.

caption Alim used Fenty Beauty’s Uncensored lipstick and Kat Von D Eyeliner Ink Tattoo. source Martin Cantos and Alishba Angel Alim

On Instagram as @alishbaalim, the makeup artist recreated this doll perfectly, right down to her flame-inspired eye makeup and bold black lipstick.

Some makeup artists, such as @cherries__9, used their skills to create the illusion of cartoon features.

caption The doll shown on the right was also created by Martin Cantos. source Cherries 99 and Martin Cantos

Upon first glance, it appears as though the makeup artist in this photo – who goes by @cherries__9 on Instagram – has her eyes open. But in reality, her eyes are actually shut.

Using makeup, the artist was able to create the illusion of larger, doll-like eyes and mimic the features of the Bratz doll more closely.

Makeup artist Tenisha Billington used the same technique to create her look.

caption Billington’s hair was also styled exactly the same as the doll she imitated. source Flawless by Tenisha and Martin Cantos

Following the style of a doll created by Cantos, Billington achieved this look by creating the illusion of cartoon-style eyes and wearing other hi-shine makeup. She also wore a bejeweled top and long earrings, matching the doll almost exactly.

According to Cantos, it was dolls like this one that helped bring the Bratz Challenge to life. After being inspired by influencer makeup looks to create his dolls, Cantos would tag the original influencer in his Instagram post.

“These beauty influencers would always re-post the photos on their page,” Cantos told INSIDER. “I guess that’s how I put [Bratz] back into the beauty community radar, and got them and their fans inspired by the boldness and the endless options Bratz-inspired makeup can have.”

Some artists, like Denisa Iovan, took liberties with the challenge.

caption She also wore a black T-shirt instead of matching the doll’s tank top. source Martin Cantos and Denisa Iovan

For example, professional makeup artist Denisa Iovan perfectly recreated the makeup style of a doll designed by Cantos. But when it came to the rest of her look, Iovan switched things up by wearing layered gold jewelry and sparkling hair clips.

The similarities between Instagram user Anarkee and this blue-themed Bratz doll is mind-blowing.

caption Anarkee used the Wicked Amore Matte Lipstick from Milani to achieve her lip look. source Anarkee and Martin Cantos

Cosplayer and YouTuber @anarkee looked identical to the Cantos-created doll she was inspired by. They both sport blue hairstyles, blue lipstick, beaded jewelry, and layered shirts.

Accessories also play a huge part in mastering the Bratz challenge, as seen in a look created by makeup artist Lena Bagrowska.

caption To achieve her lip look, Bagrowska used the Candy Slick Glowy Lip Colour from NYX. source Lena Bagrowska and Monsterlool

Makeup artist Lena Bagrowska looked exactly like the blonde Bratz doll she imitated, right down to her red beret and pearl necklace.

The doll she used as inspiration was designed by Monsterlool, an Instagram user with more than 50,000 followers who uses Bratz dolls to express their love of fashion.

“Around 2015, I decided to start my Instagram account where I could show off my dolls, and how I style them,” Monsterlool told INSIDER. “At that time, I didn’t know that three to four years later, my account would be so popular.”

The Bratz Challenge started as a fun way for makeup enthusiasts to express their creativity. Now, it’s a viral sensation that artists such as @lamemonica have participated in.

caption This artist proved that elements of Bratz style can incorporated into everyday looks. source LameMonica and Monsterlool

According to Monsterlool, makeup enthusiasts also played a part in starting the challenge on Facebook, though originally just for fun. But once it made its way to Instagram, the Bratz challenge went viral.

“Now it’s also on Twitter, and there are some very well-known makeup artists recreating our photos,” Monsterlool said. “It happened in a matter of two weeks, so it’s truly incredible to me.”

The quick-spreading challenge has resulted in thousands of stunning recreations, including this one done by an artist who goes by the username @lamemonica on Instagram.

Many makeup artists, including @dollfacebyas, used the challenge as a way to honor their favorite Bratz doll that they remember from their childhood.

caption She looked identical to the doll, wearing earrings, an updo hairstyle, and fluffy shawl. source Monsterlool and Dollface

In her Instagram caption, makeup artist @dollfacebyas said that she chose to recreate a Yasmin doll, styled by Monsterlool, because “she has my name and she’s been my favorite since I was a child.”

Makeup artist Abby Christopher styled her hair in pigtails and wore shining, purple eye shadow to achieve this look.

caption She even wore a band-aid over her nose to imitate the doll. source Abby Christopher and Monsterlool

“Wish I could live my Bratz fantasy everyday,” Christopher captioned her Instagram photo. She was also inspired by the work of Monsterlool.

According to makeup artist Angeline Villaestiva, the Bratz Challenge isn’t entirely new.

caption She also posed near a background similar to the one the doll was placed in front of. source Angeline Villaestiva and Monsterlool

In the caption of her Instagram photo, makeup artist Angeline Villaestiva said that she first recreated a Bratz-doll look back in 2017.

Her second attempt at the challenge came out flawless. Her pink hair, jeweled accessories, and long clips made for a perfect recreation.

Influencer Lindsay Woods looks a lot like the doll she recreated.

caption On Instagram, Woods received more than 25,000 likes on this photo. source Lindsay Woods and Monsterlool

Monsterlool created the pink-haired doll that Woods channeled through her look. While the two share matching eye makeup, hairstyles, and hair colors, the influencer and Bratz doll also don similar jewelry.

Makeup artist Christine Hang created a convincing look to match this doll for her Bratz Challenge photo.

caption Hang matched every detail of the doll, from its circular earrings to its halter-top shirt. source Christine Hang and Dollease

Hang recreated a Bratz look designed by Dollease, an Instagram account with more than 50,000 followers. While many doll designers create their art digitally, Dollease has been photographing physical dolls since 2012.

“It depends on the photo, but sometimes I create the clothing the doll is wearing, or use other articles of clothing from various dolls,” Dollease told INSIDER. “I set up my light box and have a small photo shoot with the doll, and after that, I always transfer the photos into Photoshop to edit any imperfections and of course, the doll’s makeup.”

Ultimately, the Bratz Challenge shows that love is still strong for the vintage toy, as seen through this look created by makeup artist @natyblancom.

caption From the doll’s pink sunglasses to her jacket and necklace, this artist mastered the challenge. source Makeupnbm and Dollease

A makeup artist who goes by @natyblancom looked like a real-life version of a doll designed by Dollease.

According to the doll artist, this recreation is one of many that has helped place a spotlight on the growing doll community on Instagram. He also said that its “changed the societal stereotype that collecting dolls is weird, especially for boys.”

“I mainly started my Instagram page as a creative outlet for me to share my passion with other people who share the same hobby as me,” Dollease said. “I actually first started Dollease on Flickr in 2012, when I was 11, and in 2014, I shifted to Instagram. Now, I’m 18 and have no plans to stop posting.”

To see more photos of the Bratz Challenge, visit Instagram.