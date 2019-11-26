Sephora employees told us the makeup they’d love to receive as a gift

caption Sephora employees told Insider all about the products they hope to receive as gifts this holiday season. source Sephora

The holidays will be here before we know it, and for many people, that means it’s time to start shopping.

Beauty fanatics will want to check out all the deals and specials available from makeup retailers, including Sephora. Ahead of the winter shopping season, Insider reached out to numerous Sephora employees to learn which products they’re most eager to receive this year.

From eye shadow to perfume, here are their top picks.

Jasmine A. would love to receive the Peter Thomas Roth Must-Have Vault.

Jasmine, a Sephora employee who calls Peter Thomas Roth one of her “favorite” brands, told Insider that the $195 vault is a “really great value.”

It’s said to contain $413 worth of products, including a vitamin C serum, anti-aging gel, and firming eye patches.

A luxury fragrance is at the top of employee Sarah S.’s list.

Specifically, Sarah loves the $104 Libre Eau De Parfum from Yves Saint Laurent.

“The scent is wearable for any time of the day, or any place,” the Sephora employee told Insider about the fragrance. “The packaging is super cute as well, and would look great next to my other perfumes.”

Marissa, a beauty advisor, favors products from both NARS and Too Faced.

According to Marissa, NARS’ $47 Sheer Glow Foundation is one of the top products she sells at Sephora. She describes it as the “perfect foundation for a natural look” that “isn’t heavy on the face.”

She also thinks the $25 Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara can be a great gift, as she says her lashes looked “full and dramatic” with “no clumps” after using it.

A sales associate named Heddie M. is hoping to receive the Nude Obsessions eye-shadow palette from Huda Beauty.

“I hope to get this eye-shadow palette because it really compliments brown eyes, and looks so pretty on brown skin tones,” Heddie told Insider. “I need it!”

The palette retails for $29 at Sephora.

CJ, a beauty advisor, loves the entire range of Norvina Pro Pigment palettes from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Speaking to Insider, CJ described the $60 eye-shadow palettes as something “every makeup lover would love.”

“You can create so many looks with them,” she said of the palettes.

Evelyn, who also works as a beauty advisor, completely agrees.

Evelyn told Insider that she has her eye on the $60 Norvina Pro-Pigment eye-shadow palettes because she’s “someone who loves color.” However, she’d also appreciate skin-care gifts this holiday season.

“You can’t go wrong with a good face mask,” she said.

Cash-wrap coordinator Yivanna V. has her eye on makeup from Sephora and Tatcha.

According to Yivanna, Sephora’s $75 Deluxe Perfume Sampler “lets you try out between eight to 10 fragrances without making that commitment to one.” She also pointed out that if you particularly enjoy one of the included perfumes, you can “get a full-size bottle with the voucher that comes in the box.”

In addition to the fragrance kit, Yivanna is also hoping to receive the $48 Luminous Dewy Skin Mist from Tatcha. She says it’s “perfect for hydrating during the dry, cold winter days,” and that it “leaves your skin looking beautiful.”

Talent coordinator Miranda G. told Insider that she’s most interested in a limited-edition highlighter palette.

Specifically, she’s interested in the $80 Ambient Lighting Edit Face Palette in the shade Ghost from Hourglass. Not only does it include blushes, bronzers, and highlighters, but some of the shades are “limited-edition colors that would usually be hard to find,” according to the employee.

Arianna, a cashier, hopes to receive eye shadow from Violet Voss.

Speaking to Insider, Arianna said she discovered the $45 HG-PRO Eye-Shadow Palette from Violet Voss online.

“I’ve wanted it since it first dropped years ago,” the Sephora employee said about the palette. “And it’s insanely popular among YouTube beauty influencers.”

Another cashier named Paula is interested in a Drunk Elephant gift set.

Paula discovered this $90 The Littles Set after receiving a sample of one of the brand’s products.

“I got a sample of the Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides and I was instantly hooked, so this set is a dream for me,” Paula said. “I would get to try out a full routine since this includes most of their products.”

Laila, a color consultant, also has her eye on Drunk Elephant products.

According to Laila, she prefers the $98 Shelf-Contro/ Night Kit from Drunk Elephant because it’s perfect to get a “nightly skin-care routine started.”