Malay pop idol-turned Grab driver Hady Mirza was recently arrested — and it may have been for his drug problem

He held the hearts of many a fangirl captive in his heyday.
But now, songbird Hady Mirza is himself behind bars following a recent arrest for suspected drug offences, according to a report by The New Paper.
The 38-year-old former star, who won both the Asian Idol and Singapore Idol singing competitions, was seen in Singapore’s Changi Prison Complex about a month ago, though the exact circumstances of his arrest have not yet been confirmed.
Hady retired from showbiz in 2013 and currently runs a snack business. Earlier this year, a screenshot of his Grab driver profile took social media by storm after a passenger tweeted about riding in the former idol’s Toyota Wish.
In 2010, Hady said he “wouldn’t want to do anything to jeopardise [his] career”, after public backlash emerged over news that his family had clogged the toilets and swimming pool of a condominium after a party.