Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia are going to promote palm oil on in-flight magazines and airport screens to support the ‘Love MY Palm Oil’ campaign

Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Airways and AirAsia – alongside Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd – have all pledged to support the country’s year-long campaign to instill national pride and appreciation for palm oil. Wikimedia Commons

Taking a flight? How about some palm oil to go with that?

Malaysia’s three major airlines – Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Airways and AirAsia – have promised to carry messages about local palm oil on flights to educate foreign visitors about the country’s major export, Bernama reported on Tuesday (Jan 22).

Apart from the airlines, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) – which runs most of the country’s airports – has also pledged to support the year-long “Love MY Palm Oil” campaign, initiated by the Ministry of Primary Industries.

Malaysia is the world’s second biggest producer of palm oil. The campaign, which was created in response to a 2030 ban on the substance by the EU, aims to instill national pride and appreciation for palm oil.

As part of MAHB and the airlines’ support, facts and figures about palm oil nutrition and Malaysian farmers’ “good agricultural methods” in oil palm planting will be prominently broadcast to travellers on digital screens in airports, in-flight magazines and entertainment systems, and art and product displays, the New Straits Times reported.

According to Bernama, Primary Industries minister Teresa Kok praised the airlines for their “patriotism”, saying that their efforts would help “elevate the image of palm oil” and counter misconceptions about palm oil created by “aggressive anti-palm oil campaigns”.

She added that palm oil was Malaysia’s “largest commodity” and the sole livelihood of three million citizens.

Read also: