Malaysia Airlines just got crowned ‘Best Airline in Asia’ – and it’s offering massive discounts as a thank you gesture

The airline said it would slash its fares by 25 per cent by midnight March 12 to selected destinations as a thank you gesture to its customers. Malaysia Airlines website

Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has had a tough few years, following the loss of MH370 and MH17 in 2014, and its recent its failure to break even despite a five-year turnaround plan.

Read also: Malaysia Airlines failed to break even last year because Malaysians prefer budget airlines, Khazanah managing director says

But the national carrier caught a break at ITB Berlin on Monday (Mar 11), where it scooped up the title “Best Airline in Asia” at an annual awards ceremony held by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA).

ITB Berlin’s site describes the PATWA International Awards as “one of the most coveted and sought after awards of the travel trade”.

It added that the awards, which were first handed out in 1999, recognise individuals and businesses in the travel trade who “excelled” at promoting tourism. A secret jury comprising PATWA members, officials and travellers chose the winners for each category.

In a statement, MAS CEO Izham Ismail said that the company was “enormously proud” that it had won the award, which also affirmed the “positive developments” the airline had made over the past two years, including “new aircraft, products and digital innovations”.

The statement added that the airline was slashing its fares by 25 per cent to selected destinations as a thank you gesture to its customers.

The discount is only valid until midnight on Tuesday (March 12), and purchased flights must fall on or before May 31.

Read also: Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia are going to promote palm oil on in-flight magazines and airport screens to support the ‘Love MY Palm Oil’ campaign