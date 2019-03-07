Malaysia among most dangerous of 14 countries in APAC ranked for women’s safety, study says

The Straits Times

We all want to live in a safe place, where crime, healthcare and getting a job are the least of our worries. But it can be difficult to find the ideal city to safely live and work in – especially for women.

According to a study by ValueChampion, a financial analysis and comparison site, Malaysia ranks as the fifth most dangerous country for women to live in out of 14 Asia Pacific countries with major cities.

In the list of the safest countries for women to live in, Malaysia was ranked 10th out of 14, followed by China, the Philippines, Indonesia and India respectively.

The study said that the worst performers on the list – the Philippines, Indonesia and India – have “subpar access to healthcare, lax laws regarding women’s safety, poor access to family planning resources and overall inequality”.

It added: “Despite government interventions and attempts to enact laws that protect women’s safety, deeply entrenched patriarchal attitudes either due to cultural or religious beliefs led to women fearing for their well-being more often than in other countries on our list.”

ValueChampion ranked Singapore and New Zealand in joint first place, citing their “impressive healthcare, safety and opportunity indicators”. Australia came in third, followed by Japan and Taiwan respectively.

Here’s the full list of all 14 countries in Asia Pacific ranked by ValueChampion for women’s safety:

The study published on Tuesday (Mar 5) ranked the countries using a weighted average, which weighted safety the most, followed by healthcare and opportunity for women.

When assessing the countries, ValueChampion took into account the number of legal protections against common crimes committed against women – marital rape, sexual harassment and domestic violence.

It also looked at global indices such as the Human Development Index and the Global Peace Index to identify safety.

