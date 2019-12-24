Malaysia could re-open Altantuya’s murder case, 10 years after 2 policemen were sentenced to hang: Bloomberg

Convicted former policemen, Azilah Hadri, wrote a sworn statement accusing former prime minister Najib Razak of ordering him to kill Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006. Facebook/Najib Razak

More than 13 years after Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu was brutally murdered, Malaysia’s Attorney-General Tommy Thomas now says his office will look into re-opening the case, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday (Dec 24).

“Everybody knew that it just did not make sense for the two of them to be solely culpable,” Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

“It’s more for the police to investigate and we will look into (re-opening the case),” he reportedly said.

His comments come a week after one of the convicted former policemen, Azilah Hadri, wrote a sworn statement pointing the finger at former prime minister Najib Razak, accusing the disgraced leader of ordering the murder over beliefs the model was a foreign spy.

The former Malaysian commando was in 2009 sentenced to death for the murder, and is now seeking a retrial.

The other convicted former policeman, Sirul Azhar, fled to Australia in 2014 and applied for asylum there, but an Australian court rejected the application in February this year, ABC News reported.

After Azilah’s damning accusations, Najib dismissed the claims, calling them a “complete fabrication”, The Star reported.

On Monday, he took to Facebook to address reports that Malaysian police would investigate Azilah’s claims and interview dozens of people.

“It is indeed the police’s responsibility to investigate any police report that they receive.

“I myself had last year instructed my officer to lodge a police report against me over the Altantuya case (so that police can investigate),” he wrote in Malay, according to a translation by Malaysiakini.

He added that he welcomed the investigation and hoped that it would be done “transparently and fairly without any political interest”.

Altantuya, who was 28 when she died, was reportedly shot in the head before being blown up by explosives.

A hearing for Azilah’s application has been set for April 20, 2020.

Read also: