Dr Mahathir said he did not complain when then-prime minister Najib froze bank accounts belonging to him and his friends. Reuters

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has dismissed allegations that the freezing of bank accounts belonging to ex-premier Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his family was motivated by vengeance.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council on Friday (Jul 6), Dr Mahathir said they were nothing more than accusations and that Najib’s family could bring the matter to court if they wished, reported Bernama.

“What do we want to take revenge for? He has done much more than this, and we did not complain,” he said.

“My friends were not allowed to be acquainted with me. Their accounts were also frozen. We did not complain.”

Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa, on the contrary, was more vocal about her plight and had come forth to claim that her personal bank account was frozen after posting bail for her father, according to The Star.

On Thursday (Jul 5), Najwa released a post on closed Facebook group “Malaysians for Civil Liberty”, detailing how she was informed by her bank that it had received instructions to freeze her account. Her son’s bank account was not spared either.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) however has denied blocking access to the latter’s bank assets.

That same day, Najib’s son Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib criticised the administration for not being any different from that during Dr Mahathir’s previous tenure as prime minister, adding that the charges against his father were an example of “selective prosecution”.

Najib was charged on Wednesday (Jul 3) with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of graft for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal which saw hundreds of millions of dollars reportedly siphoned from the state investment fund into his personal bank accounts.

Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years while the graft charge entails an additional fine of at least five times the value of gratification.

The High Court imposed a RM1 million bail ($250,000) on Najib and allowed him to pay half of the sum on Wednesday, with the balance to be settled by next Monday (Jul 9).