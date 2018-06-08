Malaysian fans are amused by Malay posts made by Germany’s national football team on its Facebook page

Germany is ranked number one by FIFA and is the reigning World Cup champion. Facebook/Germany Football Team – Die Mannschaft

You don’t need to be German to support the country’s national soccer team: ‘Die Mannschaft’ has built a strong following around the world thanks to star players like Mesut Ozil, Marco Reus, Toni Kroos and more.

The team is also one of the most successful in the world and is ranked number one by FIFA.

Germany has also won the World Cup four times; and as the reigning champion, they are favourites in the upcoming tournament which kicks off in Russia in less than a week.

Their opening game is against Mexico on June 17 but before the players have even touched the ball, they are already winning… the hearts of fans in Malaysia.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, the Germany national team has been posting messages in Malay on their official Facebook page.

Those who think it might be the translation feature on Facebook doing its job will be surprised to learn that comments left by visitors are also replied in fluent Malay.

It’s enough for us to wish team Germany, “Selamat maju jaya!” (“Good luck!”)