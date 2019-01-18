Malaysia has been named among the top 20 ‘most Instagrammable countries’ – here are the nation’s best spots to take a photo for the ‘gram

- The Straits Times
The world is a beautiful place full of wonders to explore, and thanks to social media platforms such as Instagram, we can now explore many of these sights without even leaving our seats.
Travelling through Instagram is probably one of the key things that defines this generation, and it’s no longer surprising to see places of obscurity transformed into places of interest overnight just because someone took a photo and posted it on Instagram.
Read also: 7 massively popular travel destinations that tourists have ruined
Needless to say, Malaysia, with all its hidden gems, has become a popular travel destination on Instagram.
According to travel media website Big 7 Travel, the country and its 878 islands is one of the top 20 most Instagrammable places on Earth.
In a ranking published this week, the website ranked Malaysia at 17th spot, just after Morocco’s colourful markets and above Spain’s brilliant architecture.
The list – where Australia, Hong Kong and Canada take the top three spots – ranks countries based on “their visual allure and popularity on social media”. According to Big 7, this is calculated via a comprehensive scoring system which analyses the amount of hashtags per destination, survey results, and votes cast by a panel of travel experts.
The website also named Sungai Pandan waterfall in Pahang the most Instagrammable spot in the whole nation, while Zahir Mosque and Pinnacles in Gunung Mulu National Park coming in second and third.
View this post on Instagram
At fourth place was Putrajaya, while Penang’s Blue Mansion rounded off the top five.
View this post on Instagram
Unsurprisingly, Pulau Rawa’s breathtaking beaches put it at sixth place.
View this post on Instagram
The Sky Mirror at Kuala Selangor was named seventh most Instagrammable spot, thanks to all the different poses people have managed to pull off in the shallow waters.
View this post on Instagram
Big 7 Travel also looked at the top Instagrammable spots in the city of Kuala Lumpur (KL) – the seventh most visited city in the world in 2017, according to a global index by MasterCard.
Here, Jalan Alor Markets was named the most Instagrammable spot.
View this post on Instagram
Sri Mahamariamman Temple, Forest Eco Park and Putra Mosque were ranked second to fourth respectively.
View this post on Instagram
The Heli Lounge Bar in Bukit Bintang took fifth spot with its stunning views.
View this post on Instagram
And of course, the Petronas Towers was on the list at sixth place.
View this post on Instagram
The Batu Caves came in at seventh.
View this post on Instagram
And since the Instagram generation loves cafes, the website also curated a list of the top seven cafes to snap a photo in KL.
The list includes the very pink La Fleur X Uniqorn cafe in Subang, Catcher in the Rye, Birch KL, Merchant’s Lane, Maven Coffee, Purple Miao and the Terracotta Cafe.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
World’s Most Instagrammable Countries 2019
- Australia
- Hong Kong
- Canada
- Indonesia
- South Africa
- Maldives
- India
- United States of America
- Dubai
- Singapore
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Thailand
- Japan
- Morocco
- Malaysia
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Turkey
See the full list here.
Read also: A picture of a humble egg just became the most-liked Instagram post ever