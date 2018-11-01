Malaysia has its first public list of incomes declared by MPs and their families – and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is at the top

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is currently at the top of the list of MPs’ incomes published online by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Reuters

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad have topped a list of income declarations released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today (Nov 1).

The list, which is available on a dedicated portal, reports the publicly declared incomes of about 70 MPs and some of their families.

It is the first time such a list is publicly available, and is part of the current administration’s efforts to curb government corruption, the Malay Mail reported. The news website added that the portal appears to be updated periodically, with new MP names and asset details being included through the day.

The list of Malaysian MPs with the highest incomes on the MACC portal. Portal Perisytiharan Harta

Lim’s total declared income is about RM86,000 (US$21,000), Saifuddin’s about RM78,000, and Mahathir’s about RM76,000.

According to the portal, Lim’s income includes that of his wife and children, while Mahathir and Saifuddin’s incomes include only their wives’ incomes.

However, the site did not indicate what period the income declarations were for.

As of the MACC deadline for income submissions on Nov 1, 57.6 per cent of the Malaysian Parliament (72 MPs) had declared their incomes on the portal, while 42.4 per cent (53 MPs) had not.