Malaysia has lost about RM47 billion to corruption every year since 2013, says deputy PM Wan Azizah

The 1MDB scandal was among the reasons Malaysia’s corruption perception ranking fell to an all-time low in 2017. Reuters

Corruption in Malaysia last year cost the country RM47 billion (US$11.2 billion) – about 4 per cent of the county’s gross domestic product and nearly double what it spent on healthcare for the entire nation.

This figure was announced at an anti-corruption forum by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on Monday (Dec 17), Bernama reported. The deputy PM said that similar amounts had been lost to corruption annually since 2013.

Last year, Malaysia fell to 62nd place on graft watchdog Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index – its worst rank of all time. This was mainly due to its failure to resolve major corruption scandals, The Straits Times reported.

In particular, about RM19 billion (US$4.5 billion) was allegedly laundered in the high-profile 1MDB case, according to the US Department of Justice.

According to Bernama’s report, Dr Wan Azizah said that she was “under no illusion that changes (would) occur overnight” but added that the government was working to “bring down the previous kleptocratic regime” through efforts like setting up an anti-corruption committee and launching a five-year anti-corruption plan.

The government has also made a RM500,000 (US$119,000) donation to the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities to help “anti-corruption champions” and their families who were hurt or killed, Wan Azizah said.

She added that contrary to popular belief, corruption occurred not just at the highest levels of government, but included “mundane daily activities such as trying to bribe away a traffic summons”, Bernama said.

Wan Azizah said that the government’s focus on fighting corruption would also attract sustainable investments to the country, instead of “fly-by” investors who considered only federal interest rates.

