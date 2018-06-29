Malaysia’s Health Ministry orders withdrawal of 6 more brands of worm-infested canned fish products

The health risk is considered “very low” by Malaysia’s Health Ministry as the worms would have died during cooking. Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia

Roundworms have resurfaced in six more brands of canned sardines and mackerel following similar food scares in April and May 2018.

Malaysia’s Health Ministry has ordered the withdrawal of the six brands from the market after confirming they have been contaminated with Filum Nematoda worms from the genus Anisakis spp, reported Free Malaysia Today.

The Ministry’s director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the canned fish products were from the brands Cinta, Sea Fresh, HS Brand, King Cup, Star and TC Boy.

A separate report by The Star quoted the Ministry as saying that the worms could cause the anisakiasis disease in humans which typically occurs when humans consume raw or undercooked seafood infested with the Anisakis spp parasite.

Anisakiasis is a parasitic and zoonotic disease brought about by congenital fish carrying the nematode that attacks the stomach and intestines of humans. Such infections may lead to abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.

Dr Noor Hisham said though, that the health risk in contaminated canned fish products is “very low”, as the worms would have been killed during the cooking process.

He said: “The Ministry has taken action against the companies involved and has ordered the products to be withdrawn from the market.”

He added that the Ministry has imposed a “seize, test and release” action on imported canned fish products, at all entry points to Malaysia.

Under the scheme, food samples are analysed and tested products would only be released when no contamination has been detected.

“Meanwhile for all locally-produced canned fish products, the Ministry will carry out inspections at all production plants,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He quoted Section 13 of the Food Act 1983 which states that any party involved in importing, distributing, storing or selling food containing toxic, damaging or otherwise harmful substances would be guilty of an offence.

A fine not exceeding RM100,000 ($24,700) or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both would be imposed upon conviction.

The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services previously uncovered anisakiasis-causing worms in samples of a brand of sardines brought in from China through the North Butterworth Container Terminal in Penang on May 14, according to Bernama.

In April, canned sardines from Chinese brands TL Tan Lung and TLC were pulled from shelves after they found to be contaminated with nematodes. Both brands did not comply with the Food Act 1983.