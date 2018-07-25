Malaysia has the highest rate of diabetes, known to doctors as a “silent killer”, in Asia

Malaysia allegedly has the highest rate of diabetes amongst Asian countries. The Straits Times

Malaysia has the highest rate of diabetes in Asia – and one of the highest in the world – according to the executive chairman of the National Diabetes Institute (NADI), Datuk Dr Mustaffa Embong.

He revealed this at the 10th Diabetes Complications Conference and Grand Rounds (DCOM 2018) held on Tuesday (July 24) and shared some alarming news about the level of awareness towards the “silent killer”.

“According to NADI records, statistic suggests that almost half of Malaysians do not know that they have diabetes”, he said, “Most of the time, Type 2 diabetes (sufferers) do not have any symptoms at all until (they are struck by) a heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness and amputations”, he added.

Bernama reported Dr Mustaffa saying there are about 2.5 million adults – almost eight per cent of the population – with diabetes in Malaysia that are aged 18 and above; and the country ties with Saudi Arabia for the rate of the disease.

Diabetes is a chronic condition associated with abnormally high levels of sugar in the blood and is most commonly split into two major types of the disease, Type 1 and Type 2.