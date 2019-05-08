Malaysia is allowing drivers to tint their car windows as dark as they want, but people are afraid it will help encourage dangerous crime

Previously, the rear and side windows of a car had to maintain a minimum VLT level of 30 per cent. Pixabay

For drivers in Malaysia who are dying to have cooler rides, there’s good news.

The Road Transport Department (RTD) is allowing private car owners in Malaysia to tint their rear and passenger windows as dark as they want to starting Wednesday (May 8).

While some welcome this new decision as a way to beat the heat, others are fearful for the safety of drivers and the possibility of increases in kidnapping and robbery.

According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, the decision to allow zero visible light transmission (VLT) for the car’s rear and passenger windows was made after drivers asked for darker windows as protection from the heat, The Star reported.

Previously, the rear and side windows of a car had to maintain a minimum VLT level of 30 per cent, New Straits Times reported.

According to New Straits Times, Loke said that the front windshield and windows on the driver’s and passenger’s side still have to remain at a minimum of 70 per cent and 50 per cent VLT levels respectively for safety reasons.

Private car owners who wanted darker tints fitted for their car’s front windshield and windows would have to submit an application to the RTD.

Car owners would first have to pay a fee of RM50 (US$12) for every application, and ppon approval, they would then have to pay an additional RM5,000 for every two years, New Straits Times reported Loke announcing.

Tinted windows for crime prevention

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investi­gation and Enforcement Depart­ment chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya welcomed the decision, adding that the new regulations could prevent cars from being broken into by car thieves, The Star reported.

Zulkefly was quoted by The Star as saying: “Thieves will not be able to easily spot items on the back seat and may think twice before breaking into vehicles.”

On the other hand, Zulkefy’s Selangor counterpart, Supt Azman Shari’at also warned that darkened windows could allow criminals to “hide in the back seat in an attempt to be elusive”.

Driver’s visibility may be compromised

In contrast, Malaysian Automotive Access­ories Traders’ Association president Lim Bee Choo said that darkened rear windows would affect the driver’s rear view visibility, The Star reported.

Lim also added that the previous VLT of 30 per cent for rear windshields was already “dark enough”, and a VLT level lower than that would affect visibility on the road.

She was quoted by The Star as saying: “If the rear windscreen is fully darkened, what the driver sees through the rear view mirror will also be darkened.”

“It may be okay during the day, but it will be a safety concern at night when the driver has poor visibility due to the dark windscreen,” Lim added.

Many netizens also voiced their concerns on social media.

In response to the news on The Star’s Facebook page, some said that allowing fully tinted rear windows would put drivers in danger

One user said that drivers following behind cars with heavily tinted windshields would not be able to see other vehicles ahead of the tinted car, and another added that it would be difficult for drivers to ascertain the distance between cars with heavily tinted rear windows at night.

Others who disagreed with the decision were concerned that it would encourage crimes like kidnapping and robbery.

Some netizens also suggested that the tinted rear windows would allow criminals to hide their faces and kidnappers to conceal their victims.

