Malaysia’s King has a ‘constitutional duty’ to accept attorney-general recommended by the prime minister: Bar Council

The Malaysian King’s constitutional duty to appoint the new attorney-general should not be affected by extraneous views, according to bar council president George Varughese. Facebook/ Istana Negara

Malaysia’ Bar Council has urged the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to comply with his constitutional obligation to accept the appointment of a new attorney-general (AG) on the advice of the prime minister.

Bar president George Varughese also pointed out in a statement on Monday (Jun 4) that more than three weeks have passed since Prime Minister Tun Dr Mohamad announced that current AG Tan Sri Mohamad Apandi Ali was put on unrecorded leave, reported The Star.

“The AG has a vital role to play as the principal legal adviser to the Government and the Public Prosecutor, and it is therefore imperative that a new AG be appointed without further delay,” said Varughese.

He made reference to Article 145(1) of the Federal Constitution, which says: “The Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall, on the advice of the Prime Minister, appoint a person who is qualified to be a judge of the Federal Court to be the Attorney-General for the Federation.”

“As a constitutional monarch, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has a contitutional duty to abide by the Federal Constitution, which clearly stipulates that His Majesty must act on the advice of the Prime Minister,” he said, calling for the impasse to be put to an end without delay.

Varughese noted that the execution of constitutional duties concerning the appointment of a new AG by the King should not be hindered by “extraneous views” that account for any criteria that have no constitutional basis, are based on irrelevant considerations, or could be seen as arbitrary or discriminatory.

The new AG should be an experienced career lawyer equipped with all-round legal skills and is well-versed in public law, while being highly regarded, recognised as independent and capable of implementing law reforms effectively and impartially, added Varughese.

“It must also be a prerequisite that the new AG possesses an unimpeachable reputation and character integrity, honesty, and sound legal knowledge and learning.”

According to Free Malaysia Today, Apandi has been on leave since May 15, with Solicitor-General Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek taking on the mantle of AG in the meantime.

Apandi was reported to have been frequently singled-out by Dr Mahathir during his election campaign tour and accused of a cover-up in the 1MDB corruption case.

In the wake of the May 9 polls, Dr Mahathir said an enquiry would be conducted to look into Apandi’s involvement in the abortion of the 1MDB investigation.