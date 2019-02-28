Malaysia lowers capped price of RON95 petrol to RM2.08 – and it will remain the same, even if the market price exceeds this

Pixabay

If you use RON95 petrol, there’s good news for you.

The capped price of RON95 petrol will be lowered from RM2.20 to RM2.08 per litre, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced on Wednesday (Feb 27), the Malay Mail has reported.

“If the market price falls below that, then the weekly price of RON95 will be below RM2.08,” he was quoted by The Star as saying, adding that the Cabinet had agreed to this.

Lim also said that the retail price would be capped using subsidies if global prices were to increase significantly.

According to the minister, RON95 will continue to be floated through the Automatic Price Mechanism in cases where the price falls below RM2.08.

“The prices for RON95, RON97 and diesel will be based on the automatic price mechanism and will be announced weekly,” The Star quoted him as saying.

Minister Lim reportedly added that the lowering of RON95’s price cap is in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s aim of reducing the cost of living for citizens.

The minister had announced last month that retail fuel prices will be set on a weekly basis to allow consumers to benefit from any drop in global oil prices, according to a separate report by The Star.

According to The Star, the current retail price of RON97 is capped at RM2.38 per litre, and RM2.18 per litre for diesel.