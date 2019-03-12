Malaysia may have to review Boeing 737 Max orders: Nikkei

Malaysia is reconsidering its agreement to buy the jet for Malaysia Airlines after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed on Sunday. Reuters

Malaysia may have to reconsider the purchase of 25 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft, the Nikkei reported on Monday, citing the country’s economic affairs minister, after the second fatal crash of the planemaker’s newest jet in less than six months.

Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah, would have to “revisit” the agreement to buy the jets for the country’s flagship carrier Malaysia Airlines, Nikkei quoted Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali as saying.

“The management of Khazanah should look into the matter urgently. This is to ensure the safety of the airline, which is paramount,” Ali said, according to the report.

A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff from the country’s capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 on board.