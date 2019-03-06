Malaysia mulls selling Legoland for RM1 billion – prompting sarcasm from Najib about selling a ‘national treasure’ to what’s likely an overseas buyer

According to The Edge, talk of Legoland Malaysia’s potential sale started circulating as early as 2013. Facebook/Legoland Malaysia

Legoland Malaysia might be up for grabs, as owner Khazanah Nasional Bhd – Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund – said it was considering selling off non-essential investments, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday (Mar 5).

It added that Khazanah was weighing the sale of its stake in the theme park, which is owned by a Khazanah unit and run by British operator Merlin Entertainments – but that no final decisions have been made yet.

Located in Johor, the theme park – which was Asia’s first Lego theme park when it opened in 2012 – boasts 70 attractions and 15,000 Lego models of Asian landmarks, including Cambodia’s Angkor Wat and China’s Forbidden City.

It includes a water park, a hotel and an upcoming Sea Life aquarium.

Last year, Khazanah’s leisure and tourism arm, Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels Sdn Bhd (TARH), indicated it was considering selling Legoland assets, such as the water park and hotel, to free up capital, the Edge reported.

Talk of Legoland’s potential sale began as early as 2013, the report added.

The Edge also quoted TARH CEO Amir Hamzah Azizan as saying that Khazanah wanted to sell the park within “the next couple of years” to a company that could “take it to the next stage”.

Legoland still had eight acres of undeveloped land left, meaning the new investor could potentially expand the park or hotel, he added.

According to Bloomberg, Khazanah managing director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said at a press conference on Mar 5 that the fund would consider selling Legoland if it received a good offer.

While it was not currently in any talks, the fund wanted have a “clear” idea of the “value attached” to Legoland before selling it, Bernama quoted Shahril as saying.

Shahril, who also presented Khazanah’s annual review for 2019, said the park netted record earnings and was earnings positive before interest, tax, and depreciation.

Bloomberg’s report said the park sale could be valued at around RM1 billion (US$245 million), according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Government selling national treasure, Najib says

However, in a Facebook post, former Prime Minister Najib Razak criticised the Government for wanting to sell Legoland, which he called a “national treasure”.

The park would likely go to an overseas buyer, he added.

Recalling how he had officially opened Legoland alongside the Sultan of Johor seven years ago, Najib claimed the park had developed under the efforts of the BN government to become the country’s first international-level theme park.

“Nevermind it,” he added sarcastically, “There are still many national assets that can be sold away by the PH Government.”

