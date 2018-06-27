Malaysia values items seized from properties linked to former prime minster Najib Razak at about a billion ringgit

Commissioner Amar Singh, Malaysia’s Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, displays photos of items from a raid during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 27, 2018. Reuters

Authorities are investigating Najib as part of their probe into how billions of dollars went missing from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by the former premier.

Since unexpectedly losing a general election to Mahathir Mohamad in May, Najib has been barred from leaving the country, questioned by the anti-graft agency and has had his personal and family houses searched as part of the 1MDB probe.

Amar Singh, head of the police commercial crime division, told a news conference that the retail cost of all the items seized from six properties linked to Najib totaled 900 million ringgit to 1.1 billion ringgit ($224 million-$273 million).

“We couldn’t do the counting at the premises because the numbers were too huge,” Singh said, adding that the seizures were the biggest in Malaysian history.