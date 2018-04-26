Malaysia police release actual photo of suspect in Palestinian lecturer’s murder

The Royal Malaysia Police released photos of a suspect in the murder of Dr Fadi M R Albatsh. Facebook

Malaysian authorities have released an actual photo of one of the suspects in the fatal shooting of a Palestinian man that happened on Saturday (Apr 21).

Dr Fadi M R al-Batsh, an engineering lecturer at Universiti Kuala Lumpur British Malaysia Institut (UniKL BMI), was shot 14 times in Kuala Lumpur .

Earlier reports stated that two suspects are believed to be involved, and computer-generated images of them were released.

Both men were riding on a dark-colored motorcycle, dressed in dark-coloured jackets and carried backpacks at the time of the crime.

At a press conference on Wednesday (Apr 25), Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that the motorbike was found near Tasik Danau Kota.

According to New Straits Times, police said the men were believed to have entered Malaysia in January with the help of fake documents.

“We believe the duo are still in the country and those who have information can contact the police,” NST quoted the Inspector-General as saying.

While police did not confirm that the men were Mossad agents, police said that they had not ruled out the possibility that they were military trained.

Islamist militant group Hamas had accused Israel’s spy agency of being behind the killing.

Israel denied the accusations.