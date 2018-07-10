As Malaysia’s prime minister Dr Mahathir turns 93, the Internet wishes him a happy birthday

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad celebrates his 93rd birthday on Tuesday. Facebook/Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has enjoyed quite the life so far – he has been prime minister of Malaysia twice now and is a very popular figure among Malaysians all around the country.

His popularity was cemented even further with his 93rd birthday on Tuesday (July 9), when social media users came out in full force to celebrate the occasion with him on the Internet.

Of course, one of the more heartwarming birthday messages came from his own daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, who posted this on Facebook:

The comments on her post included well-wishes that also got hundreds of likes from fellow Dr Mahathir supporters:

Democratic Action Party leader Lim Kit Siang also wrote a touching message to the prime minister:

Others shared pictures of themselves with Dr Mahathir:

Happy bday to the Great Dr.Mahathir…! pic.twitter.com/ZePKg3yTbX — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) July 10, 2018

Happy birthday yang ke 93 Tun Dr. Mahathir 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q81kJI0GLy — ROTIKAYA (@rotikaya) July 10, 2018

Malaysia’s 7th (and 4th) Prime Minister, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad celebrates his 93rd birthday today. At 93, he is the world’s oldest democratically elected leader. #TunM93 pic.twitter.com/V4XDlXSTLJ — Ibrahim Sani (@ibrahimsaninet) July 9, 2018

Happy 93rd Birthday Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad! #TunM93 1. The world oldest elected leader 2. Malaysia’s 4th Prime Minister from 1981 till 2003 and 7th PM since 10 May 2018. 3. Longest serving Prime Minister in Malaysia’s history. 4. Works harder at 93 than all of us. pic.twitter.com/uzEVSn2LZ3 — Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) July 10, 2018

But the sweetest message came from this ten-year-old who interviewed both the prime minister and his wife:

At 93, Dr Mahathir is the world’s oldest living prime minister, and despite his busy schedule, he took the time to also thank everybody for their well-wishes, reported Malay Mail.