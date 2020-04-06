Malaysia rolls out additional RM10 billion support for SMEs struggling due to Covid-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled RM10 billion in support measures for SMEs struggling amidst the Covid-19 outbreak on April 6, 2020. RTM – Radio Televisyen Malaysia

Malaysia’s Prime Minister has announced plans to set aside RM10 billion (US$2.3 billion) in support measures for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) struggling amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, The Star reported.

PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday (Apr 6) that the new measures will come on top of the measures announced previously.

The premier had on March 27 announced the RM250 billion Prihatin package.

Among the measures unveiled on Monday are a RM1,200 wage subsidy per worker in companies that have up to 75 workers, and a RM800 wage subsidy per worker for those with 76 to 200 workers, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Employers with more than 200 workers can also claim subsidies for up to 200 workers, up from 100 previously, The Star reported.

These measures come with the condition that employers must retain their staff for at least six months.

“The wage subsidy would benefit 4.8 million workers with a monthly income of RM4,000 and below,” the PM was quoted by NST as saying.

There will also be a Special Grant of RM3,000 that will benefit nearly 700,000 micro SMEs who register with the Inland Revenue Board, The Star reported.

Other support measures announced include removal of a 2 per cent interest rate under the Bank Simpanan Nasional RM500 million Micro Credit Scheme, an automatic 30-day moratorium for companies to submit statutory documents to the Companies Commission of Malaysia from the last date of the MCO, and tax deductions for landlords who reduce rents sufficiently for SMEs from April to June.

Around RM100 billion has been allocated to help businesses so far, NST reported.

According to Bernama, an Implementation Unit has been set up in the Finance Ministry to help roll out the initiatives quickly and smoothly.

