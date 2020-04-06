Malaysia rolls out additional RM10 billion support for SMEs struggling due to Covid-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled RM10 billion in support measures for SMEs struggling amidst the Covid-19 outbreak on April 6, 2020. RTM – Radio Televisyen Malaysia

Malaysia’s Prime Minister has announced plans to set aside RM10 billion (US$2.3 billion) in support measures for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) struggling amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, The Star reported.

PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday (Apr 6) that the new measures will come on top of the measures announced previously.

The premier had on March 27 announced the RM250 billion Prihatin package.

Among the measures unveiled on Monday are a RM1,200 wage subsidy per worker in companies that have up to 75 workers, and a RM800 wage subsidy per worker for those with 76 to 200 workers, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

“The wage subsidy would benefit 4.8 million workers with a monthly income of RM4,000 and below,” the PM was quoted by NST as saying.

Around RM100 billion has been allocated to help businesses so far, NST reported.

According to Bernama, an Implementation Unit has been set up in the Finance Ministry to help roll out the initiatives quickly and smoothly.

