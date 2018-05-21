Malaysia sets up new 1MDB criminal taskforce as Mahathir reveals Malaysia is 1 trillion ringgit in debt due to abuses

A task force has been set up to look into state fund 1MDB as Mahathir reveals Malaysia is 1 trillion ringgit in debt. Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia has set up a special taskforce that will look into possible criminal conduct of individuals involved in the management of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the prime minister’s office said on Monday (May 21).

The taskforce, which will include the anti-graft agency, police and the central bank, will also be responsible for identifying and seizing assets acquired using funds allegedly siphoned from the state fund, which was set up in 2009 by embattled former prime minister Najib Razak, whose near 10-year rule ended in electoral defeat on May 9.

“This taskforce will also be responsible for seeking cooperation of various enforcement agencies in the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, Canada and other related countries,” the office of new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in a statement.

Malaysia is saddled with over 1 trillion ringgit ($251.70 billion) in debt, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday, blaming the previous government led by former protege Najib Razak who now faces domestic graft investigations.

Mahathir, 92, led an opposition coalition to a spectacular win over Najib’s previously undefeated ruling alliance in a general election on May 9, having campaigned aggressively over people’s rising living costs and a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1MDB.

“We find that the country’s finances for example, was abused in a way that now we are facing trouble settling debts that have risen to a trillion ringgit,” Mahathir said when speaking for the first time to staff of the prime minister’s office.

“We have never had to deal with this before. Before we never faced debts higher than 300 billion ringgit, but now it has climbed to 1 trillion ringgit,” Mahathir said.

In his first week in charge, Mahathir announced that a broad-based goods and services tax (GST) would be zero-rated from June 1, as his government works to replace it with a reinstated sales and services tax (SST).

Mahathir had also promised to reintroduce fuel subsidies besides doing away with GST, all part of his coalition’s pledge to tamp down rising living costs.

Mahathir’s fiscal measures, however, would widen Malaysia’s fiscal deficit and are credit negative without any offsetting measures, according to ratings agency Moody’s.

Najib’s government had planned to collect 43.8 billion ringgit ($11.05 billion) in 2018 in GST, about 18 percent of total revenue.

During the election campaign, Najib had warned that Mahathir’s economic proposals would result in debt ballooning to over 1 trillion ringgit.

Najib also rebutted opposition claims that federal debt had risen to alarming levels under his governance, and said that debt amounted to about 50.9 percent of its GDP at June 2017, which was below the government’s limit of 55 percent.

Mahathir said last week that many of the figures recording the country’s financial position may be false.

Malaysia’s anti-graft agency has summoned Najib to give a statement on Tuesday in connection with a probe on SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

The summons came days after police raided six premises linked to the former prime minister as part of investigations into the state investment fund that Najib founded in 2009.

Among the items seized include 284 boxes of designer handbags and dozens of bags filled with cash and jewelery, from a luxury condominium in the center of Kuala Lumpur linked to Najib.