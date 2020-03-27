Malaysia unveils RM250 billion economic stimulus package to help nation cope with Covid-19 fallout

PM Muhyiddin Yassin said the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package will include RM128 billion set aside to protect the welfare and well-being of Malaysians. Facebook/RTM – Radio Televisyen Malaysia

Malaysia’s government has announced a RM250 billion (US$57.3 billion) economic stimulus package to help the nation recover from the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak. This amount is around 17 per cent of the nation’s GDP.

On Friday (Mar 27), PM Muhyiddin Yassin said the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package will include RM128 billion set aside to protect the welfare and well-being of Malaysians, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Another RM100 billion will be used to support businesses, while RM2 billion has been set aside to strengthen the economy, NST’s report said.

The remaining RM20 billion was announced earlier on Feb 27.

“Irrespective if you are a fisherman in Kukup, Johor, or smallholder in Jeli, Kelantan, or night market trader in Kuala Lumpur, or Pasar Tamu trade in Kundasang… No one will be left behind,” the PM was quoted as saying.

Among the announcements were the provision of free Internet costing around RM600 million from April 1 to the end of the Movement Control Order, and RM100 million for food storage, distribution infrastructure and a crop integration programme, Bernama reported.

Private-hire car drivers will receive a RM500 one-off handout, while RM400 million will be used to increase telecommunications coverage and capabilities.

A total of RM500mil is allocated for the Health Ministry, and the special allowance for healthcare workers will be raised from RM400 to RM600 from April 1 to the end of the pandemic, The Star reported.

Police personnel and Immigration officers will also get a special allowance of RM200 a month, while households earning less than RM4,000 will be given RM1,600 aid in two tranches. A National Caring Aid scheme will give those in the B40 and M40 group a one-off cash payment amounting to RM10 billion in total.

Affected students of higher education institutions will also receive a RM200 one-off handout, The Star reported.

Other measures include discounts on electricity bills for six months, rental raiver on public housing, payouts for pensioners, and others.

Read also: