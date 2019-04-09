Malaysia will soon charge travellers to fly out of its airports – and dodging the fee could land you a fine of RM1 million

The proposed fee is RM40 (US$9.80) for travellers leaving Malaysia by air, with those heading to Asean countries paying a lower rate of RM20 (US$4.80). Reuters

Have a flight out of Malaysia? From June 1, you might have to pay extra for the privilege.

Malaysia’s Parliament tabled a new Departure Levy Bill on Monday (April 8), which will impose a departure fee on on those leaving the country by plane, Malay Mail reported.

According to Bernama, the proposed levy was first announced at tabling of the 2019 Budget, and was introduced to encourage domestic tourism.

While the Bill did not state the fees, the proposed levy listed in Budget 2019 was RM40 (US$9.80) – with those heading to Asean countries paying a lower rate of RM20 (US$4.80), The Star reported.

Malay Mail cited Transport Minister Anthony Loke as saying that the government had not yet decided if the levy would be collected by the Customs or Immigration Departments, or added to the Passenger Service Charge.

According to Bernama’s report, those who try to dodge the fee through methods like false declarations – or even help others to do it – face a fine of up to RM1 million, up to five years’ jail, or both.

Meanwhile, those who do not provide reasonable assistance to Customs officers to carry out their duties can be fined up to RM500,000, imprisoned between six months and three years, or both.

Read also: