This Malaysian cake artist made an ultra-realistic Hermes Birkin cake – learn her secrets to recreating one

You can’t walk into a Hermes boutique and expect to walk out with a Birkin (unless you’re a the wife of a certain country leader) but now you can order one… from a Malaysian cake maker.

Liew Man Kwan is a cake artist who has been running PassioNate Cakes since 2008.

The mother of four specialises in making customised 3-D sculpted cakes and her latest work is an incredibly detailed Hermes Himalaya 25 Birkin.

Everything from the crocodile skin to the pad lock is realistically recreated and Liew doesn’t just keep the craft to herself – she also teaches the secrets of her trade to aspiring bakers.

If you want to learn how to make this particular Birkin cake, sign up for her upcoming classes in Singapore, Malaysia and even Bali from July to August.

The branded handbag have been making headlines for all the right and wrong reasons lately.

This particular model went under the hammer last Tuesday (June 12) at a Christie’s auction in London for £162,500 ($213,500), exceeding its initial valuation of £100,000 to £150,000.

Other variations of the Birkin belonging to the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak were also seized by the country’s police last month in a corruption crackdown. Najib has since spoken out and told the press the luxury bags were gifts from his son-in-law.

In addition to the Hermes Birkin Himalaya 25, Liew has also crafted festive cakes for Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dog.

