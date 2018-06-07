Malaysian film about autism by rookie director up for major awards in Shanghai and Japan

A scene from “Guang” which is up for four awards in Shanghai. Source

Rookie director Quek Shio Chuan’s debut feature “Guang” has been shortlisted for four awards at the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) – Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

The drama, which is adapted from his acclaimed short film of the same name, is also in competition for the Audience Award at Fukuoka International Film Festival 2018.

If “Guang” wins at SIFF, it will follow in the footsteps of fellow Malaysian film “Shuttle Life”, which won Best Film, Best Cinematographer and Best Actor at the event last year.

“Guang” was the first short film directed by Quek when he had just graduated from university in 2011. The story was adapted from the director’s real-life experiences with his autistic brother.

The short film went on to sweep multiple awards such as the Grand Prize at the BMW Shorties 2011 in Malaysia, plus Best Film awards from the 7th Leids Film Festival in the Netherlands and 6th Festival Alto Vicentino in Italy.

Quek has made a name for himself as a commercials director in Malaysia and made ads for major corporations like Nissan, Samsung and Petronas.

“Guang” got the green light to be made into a feature in 2016.

“It’s been a very long journey and sometimes making this film almost felt impossible,” said Quek, “I’m very humbled and honoured to be recognised for all our hard work on the film.”

The film’s main message was to show that autistic people are not mentally retarded – they are people with rich inner worlds who must be nurtured with love and care.

“Guang” is set for a theatrical release in Malaysia in December.