Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah maintains that the relationship between the Singapore and Malaysia is at a ‘very good level’ despite recent disagreements

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob met during his two-day visit to Singapore. Facebook/Halimah Yacob

The relations between Singapore and Malaysia are at a “very good level”, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Monday (July 30).

He is in Singapore on his first official visit to the republic, on the invitation of Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Saifuddin is in Singapore for a two-day visit, his first since his appointment earlier this month.

He called on both President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday after meeting with Dr Balakrishnan in the morning, the Ministry of Foreign affairs said in a release.

Saifuddin said that despite the High Speed Rail (HSR) project and the 1962 water agreement issues that have caused some tension between Singapore and Malaysia, the matters will be tackled and should not be obstacles to maintaining good relations.

Bernama reported that Saifuddin raised both topics during his meeting with his Singaporean counterpart and Prime Minister Lee.

“I tried my level best to explain the situation”, he said.

“We are looking at the big picture… As far as our bilateral relations (are concerned)… our ties are strong and we want to work hard to bring it to greater heights,” Saifuddin added.

Regarding the HSR, he reiterated to the Singapore leader that Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali would be travelling to Singapore to discuss the matter.

“It will take place very soon,” said Saifuddin, adding that he and the Malaysian government are open to more discussions concerning the matter.

He is set to also call on Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean today.