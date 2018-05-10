Malaysian government declares public holidays on May 10 and 11 following general election

- The Straits Times
After a long and arduous election campaign, those in Malaysia will finally have the chance to take a collective break, over the next two days.
Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa declared nationwide public holidays on Thursday (May 10) and Friday (May 11), in a statement on Thursday.
Pengumuman cuti umum pada 10 & 11 Mei serta 13 Mei (bagi negeri-negeri yang menjadikan hari Jumaat dan Sabtu sebagai hari kelepasan mingguan). pic.twitter.com/jsy2sqgFt2
— Ali Hamsa (@DrAliHamsa) May 9, 2018
The announcement came hours after opposition Pakatan Harapan emerged victorious in the the 14th General Election.
For states that consider Fridays and Saturdays as their weekends, the additional public holiday will fall on Sunday (May 13) instead.
Most in Malaysia will be treated to a long break of four days, but that isn’t necessarily the case with some states.
“For Sabah and Sarawak, the state government shall have to declare the additional public holidays for both dates according to the respective General Public Relations Ordinance,” he said.
Sarawak announced that the dates for its public holidays will be on May 17 and May 18, according to the New Straits Times.
Malaysia’s national stock exchange Bursa Malaysia along with its subsidiaries will also be closed on Thursday and Friday, reported Reuters.