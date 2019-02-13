Malaysian men still outnumbered women by 1 million in Q4 last year – and fewer babies were born

Pexels

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2018, there were approximately 16.8 million males, and only 15.8 million females in Malaysia – according to statistics released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia on Tuesday (Feb 12).

The difference of 1 million had also been reported in Q4 2017, when there were 16.6 million males and 15.6 million females.

The statistics also show that the total live births in the nation in Q4 2018 dipped to 127,400 – a 2.5 per cent decrease as compared with the same period in 2017. There were also more baby boys (65,800) than baby girls (61,600).

Overall, Malaysia’s population grew by 1.1 per cent – from 32.2 million in Q4 2017 to 32.6 million in Q4 2018.

Out of all Malaysian states, Selangor had the highest population of 6.5 million people while Putrajaya recorded the lowest population with 91,900 people.

Selangor was also the state with the highest number of live births and deaths, while Putrajaya was the one with the lowest number of deaths. The state with the lowest number of live births was Labuan – which only had a population of 100,000 people.

The nation saw 1.9 per cent fewer deaths in Q4 2018 (41,400) as compared to Q4 2017 (42,200).

Read also: