Malaysian Minister says Malaysia and Singapore in ‘dire need’ of third bridge

There are currently two crossings into Johor – the Causeway in Woodlands (pictured) and the Second Link in Tuas. Lianhe Zaobao

On Thursday (Oct 18), Malaysia’s Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Xavier Jayakumar suggested a “third bridge” linking Johor’s Pasir Gudang industrial area to Singapore’s Pulau Punggol Barat, near Seletar Airport.

The Malaysian minister said in a statement: “In my opinion… Malaysia and Singapore are in dire need of a third bridge, crooked or otherwise.”

The Straits Times reported that the intention is to ease congestion experienced by those who commute between the two countries daily.

He added: “At present, those who commute across both countries on a daily basis are well aware of the long and arduous hours to get across… the Causeway and Second Link. The issue continues to plague motorists, with the heavy traffic jams becoming much worse during the festive season.”

On Oct 16, Datuk Osman said that he had raised the ‘crooked bridge‘ issue with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and that the bridge, along with the issue of water pricing, would be raised at an upcoming bilateral meeting in Singapore.

In 2002, Tun Dr Mahathir first raised the idea of a complete bridge to replace the Causeway. When the idea was rejected by Singapore, he planned to build a “cooked bridge” – an S-shaped half-bridge that would allow vessels to pass underneath – on the Malaysian side. However, the project was cancelled by his successor, Datuk Seri Abdullah Badawi, in 2006.

Mr Jayakumar, a vice-president in Parti Keadilan Rakyat and a member of the ruling Pakatan Harapan government, said a third land link would make more sense than building a half-bridge at the Causeway.

However, Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali said on Wednesday that a crooked bridge project at the Causeway is not a priority.

A spokesman for Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “The Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia, which will meet later this year, does not have the mandate to discuss issues related to the 1962 Water Agreement.”

“Singapore has also not received any official proposal or communications from Malaysia related to the construction of a crooked bridge or any other new link between Singapore and Malaysia.”