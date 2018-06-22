Malaysian national divers have been punished after a video of them partying was circulated online

Malaysian national divers have been punished following their involvement in a controversial video. Screengrab

Three senior Malaysian national divers, as well four juniors, were confirmed to be involved in video circulating online which shows them partying and drinking, the Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) said in a statement on Wednesday (June 20).

The New Straits Times reported that the incident took place during a Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner hosted by an accommodation manager in China; and the divers involved are believed to be Pandelela Rinong, Nur Dhabitah Sabri, Chew Yiwei, Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya, Jellson Jabillin, Gabriel Gilbert Daim, and Kimberly Bong.

As a punishment, their allowances have been suspended with immediate effect. A warning has also been issued to them.

The athletes’ coaches were present for the trip, but were unaware of the incident as it took place behind closed doors.

ASUM’s statement read: “The athletes have admitted their wrongdoing and they have promised never to do it again. They have learned from their mistake and they would like to offer an apology to the public.”

The achievements of the divers were also highlighted in the statement. It includes the silver and bronze medals won at the World Series 1 and 2 in China and Japan, as well as the three medals won at the Commonwealth Games.