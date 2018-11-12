Malaysian PM Mahathir is visiting Singapore this week – here’s what he’ll be doing

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will pay Singapore a visit from Nov 12 to Nov 13. Singapore Press Holdings

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will make an official two-day visit to Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Nov 10.

It will be the 92-year-old premier’s first visit to Singapore, after becoming Prime Minister for the second time in May this year.

While in Singapore, Dr Mahathir will attend the 33rd Asean Summit, held at the Suntec Singapore Convention Centre from Nov 11 to 15.

On Nov 12, he will attend a welcome ceremony and meet President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee.

PM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching, will also host an official lunch for PM Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

An orchid will be named after them, MFA said.

On Nov 13, Prime Minister Mahathir will be hosted to another lunch by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

He will also be granted an Honorary Doctor of Laws by the National University of Singapore – the university which he formerly attended.

He is also scheduled to address the Asean Business & Investment Summit on the sidelines of the Asean Summit.

MFA added that PM Mahathir will be accompanied by Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah and senior officials.