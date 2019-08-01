Malaysian senator proposes new law to ‘protect’ men who are ‘seduced’ by women into comitting rape and incest

Mohd Imran Abd Hamid, senator of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), said that the law would “protect men against the demeanour, words and clothing of women”. YouTube / KiniTV

A Malaysian senator on Wednesday (July 31) proposed a new law that would “protect” men from being “seduced” by women into comitting sex crimes, Malay Mail has reported.

Mohd Imran Abd Hamid, senator of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), told the Dewan Negara – the upper house of the Parliament in Malaysia – that men commit sex crimes because they are “seduced” by women’s actions and attire, Malay Mail said.

According to The Star, the 65-year-old proposed the idea of a “sexual harassment act” that will protect these men during the debate on the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019.

He was quoted by The Star as saying that the law would “protect men against the demeanour, words and clothing of women, which can cause them to be seduced to a point where they commit acts such as incest, rape, molestation, pornography and others”.

Mohd Imran added his proposal should be given due consideration so that “the men in this country are safe, and the country is peaceful”.

The Royal Navy veteran addressed his proposal towards the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa, who did not respond to his proposal, The Star said.

The proposal was backed by Abd Halim Abd Samad, the deputy senate president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), who called it a “good viewpoint”.

Anwar calls proposal an ‘insult’

Needless to say, Mohd Imran’s proposal has caused an uproar from the country’s politicians and public figures, including the president of the PKR.

On Thursday, Anwar Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denounced the proposal as an “insult” to women and for portraying men as immoral and easily seduced into committing heinous acts, Malay Mail reported.

Anwar, Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting, added that he has asked for Mohd Imran to retract his proposal.

‘Derogatory suggestion’

According to Malaysiakini, Rahimah Majid, the Sabah PKR Wanita chief, called the proposal a “derogatory suggestion”, and suggested that the senator be replaced with someone who was “more capable and of sound mind”.

“By now, his perverted thought of perceiving and portraying the womenfolk in the country as ‘seducers and sinners’ has become an international laughing stock,” she was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying on Thursday.

This was not the first time Mohd Imran made an “outrageously insulting remark against womenfolk”, she added, referencing a 2015 comment that that the “sexy attire” of athletes could lead to illicit sex.

Babies and young children are victims too

Meanwhile, the deputy minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Hannah Yeoh also called out the proposal, saying she was appalled at the “disgusting” suggestion, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

In a statement, she said that even babies and young children, who are incapable of “seducing men” have been victims of a similar sex crimes, while women who “cover up” are also subjected to harassment and rape.

“God did not make men equal to animals. Men were given will power to decide, to think, to exercise restraint,” Yeoh was quoted by NST as saying.

She also called for Mohd Imran to apologise to all women for his “distasteful comments”.

