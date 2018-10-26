Malaysian singer Elyana reveals she may become paralysed, cancer cells spread to her backbone

On Dec 17 last year, Elyana Emrizal posted a photo of herself undergoing treatment. Instagram / elyanaofficial

Seen as Malaysia’s sweetheart, pop singer and actress Elyana Emrizal has revealed that she may become paralysed, after cancer cells were found in her backbone.

The singer-actress has been battling Stage 4 lymphoma cancer.

New Straits Times reported that her doctors told her she could become paralysed, unless she underwent further radiotherapy or chemotherapy to stop the further spread of cancer cells.

The Dukun star was quoted as saying: “My doctors said it has reached my backbone, and a CT scan is needed. For now, I’m making use of a ‘tongkat’.”

A ‘tongkat’ is a walking stick used by people who have mobility problems to walk around.

The Star reported that the spread of the cancer cells to her backbone was first noticed when Elyana complained to her husband, Khairul Anuar Hussin, about the numbness she felt in her legs and her inability to walk.

Her husband, Khairul Anuar Hussin, was quoted by The Star as saying: “She will undergo 10 radiotherapy sessions, which will be followed by chemotherapy.”

Despite the pain and her sickness, Elyana shared a video in her Instagram story recently saying that she was doing her best to stay positive and cheerful, reported New Straits Times.

Just yesterday (Oct 26), she posted a series of optimistic videos and a live-stream featuring the food she was eating; some get-well-soon gifts; and the moments she spent with her six-year-old daughter, Cinta Sumayyah, in the hospital.

Elyana posted a video on her Insta-story, with Cinta Sumayyah sitting on her lap as she was wheeled on a wheelchair. Instagram / elyanaofficial

Elyana was first diagnosed with cancer in 2010, New Straits Times reported. Despite that, has been displaying strength and positivity, traits that many of her fans admire her for having.