Malaysian telco RedONE just launched in Singapore – and it’s offering 3GB plans for S$8 that you can use in M’sia too

Shuttle between Singapore and Malaysia often, but don’t want to bother with multiple SIM cards or data roaming fees?

RedONE, a budget virtual telco from Malaysia, launched in Singapore on Monday (July 1) – and is promising that customers will be able to use their data in both countries without extra costs.

Currently, it is offering monthly plans at S$8 for 3GB of data, S$18 for 6GB, and S$28 for 10GB.

The plans include voice calls that can be made to both local numbers as well as Malaysian numbers.

Customers who are heavy social media users can purchase a 20GB data add-on for Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Skype at S$18, or a 10GB add-on at $10.

Those who use up their data will still get internet access at a reduced connection speed, without roaming charges, the company said in a statement.

RedONE Singapore CEO Francis Cheang said that the average consumer only uses around 3GB of data a month, and 500MB of data a day when overseas.

He added that the company wanted to avoid “making consumers pay for what they don’t really need”.

The virtual telco is leasing its physical mobile network from StarHub, The Straits Times (ST) reported. Meanwhile, Singapore’s oldest telco, Circles.Life, leases its network from M1.

Despite running a trial just two months ago, Cheang told ST that subscriber numbers had already “exceeded expectations”, but did not reveal the exact figure.

The brand is aiming for one million customers here, including Malaysians that live and work in Singapore, and Singaporeans that visit Malaysia often.

It is currently working to make the product available in major shopping malls, and already has agents in AZ@Paya Lebar, Lucky Plaza, Marina Square, Far East Plaza and Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

The brand, which was founded in 2012 and has over a million subscribers in Malaysia, said it plans to roll out its cross-border data roaming to other ASEAN countries in the future.

