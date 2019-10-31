Malaysian Transport Minister denies asking Singapore for third RTS extension, says announcement will be made today

Prime Minister Dr Tun Mahathir Mohamad will make an announcement on the RTS Link at 3pm today (Oct 31), Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said. SPH

Can Malaysians and Singaporeans finally look forward to being connected via the RTS link?

After several delays since its inception in January 2018, Malaysia is set to announce its decision on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) link on Thursday (Oct 31) afternoon.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke took to Facebook on Thursday morning to rubbish a claim made by The Star newspaper that Malaysia was asking for another extension on the development of the RTS.

“This is totally MISLEADING and unethical journalism! You run the front-page news based on unverified and unnamed sources?”

“The prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is scheduled to make the announcement on RTS at 3 pm today in JB!” he wrote.

According to the Malay Mail, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to make the announcement later this afternoon at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine facility at the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Baru.

The Star had earlier cited unnamed sources as saying that Malaysia had asked Singapore for a third extension, this time for a period of six months.

In its report, The Star said that Malaysia wanted to consider cheaper alternatives to the proposed system.

The RM4 billion (S$1.3 billion) project was initially projected to be completed by December 2024, but has been deferred several times – with the latest one being in September.

The RTS link project will not only improve the connectivity between the two countries, but is set to solve a long-standing problem that has been at the heart of over 300,000 Malaysians’ concerns: the traffic congestion at the Causeway.

According to The Straits Times, more than 367,000 people now use the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes daily, with 254,000 people using the Johor Baru side, while 113,000 people use the Second Link.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said during the tabling of the 2020 Budget earlier this month that the RTS link project is “part of a longer term solution to address the congestion” on the Causeway.

The 4km RTS link will connect Woodlands North MRT station in Singapore to Bukit Chagar terminus in Johor Bahru, and have a capacity of 10,000 passengers each way.

