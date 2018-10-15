Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq flamed for topless photo

The photo has been removed from Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. Instagram / syedsaddiq

Is it wrong for a Minister to post such a photo? Many Malaysians described the online post as behaviour that is unbecoming of a minister.

At 25, Mr Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is Malaysia’s youngest-ever minister and is the Youth and Sports Minister.

He uploaded a photo of himself in a bathtub, shirtless, on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The photo has been deleted from both his accounts.

The photo showed him undergoing cold water therapy – where he was immersed in ice water in a bathtub – after a friendly football match that was held in conjunction with Hari Sukan Negara 2018 last Saturday (Oct 13).

His team won a match 4-3 against Dugong Allstars, a team made up of local celebrities, with the minister scoring the decisive goal.

It is common practice among athletes though, to soak themselves in ice water after training or after a competition.

Mr Syed Saddiq has nearly 614,000 followers on Twitter, and around 1.5 million followers on Instagram.